‘Utterly defeated’: Internet mocks ‘slurring’ Trump for ‘impeaching himself on live TV’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump took to the podium in New York at the United Nations General Assembly to blame Democrats for his Ukraine scandal.

“It’s all a big hoax, the sad thing about this hoax is we work so hard with all of these countries … all for the good for our country, and the press doesn’t even cover all of this. We want transparency,” Trump told the audience.

Trump has a history of turning accusations against him around and repeating them about Democrats. Most famously, Trump told Hillary Clinton “you’re the puppet” when she accused him of being manipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

You can see the responses from the web below:

