‘Utterly defeated’: Internet mocks ‘slurring’ Trump for ‘impeaching himself on live TV’

President Donald Trump took to the podium in New York at the United Nations General Assembly to blame Democrats for his Ukraine scandal.

“It’s all a big hoax, the sad thing about this hoax is we work so hard with all of these countries … all for the good for our country, and the press doesn’t even cover all of this. We want transparency,” Trump told the audience.

Trump has a history of turning accusations against him around and repeating them about Democrats. Most famously, Trump told Hillary Clinton “you’re the puppet” when she accused him of being manipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump doesn't seem to have any stamina in this press conference. He looks defeated, exhausted, overwhelmed. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 25, 2019

Srsly, this guy sounds beat to hell, just utterly defeated. He's not used to this at all. Amazing what happens when you finally punch a bully in the mouth, or even just credibly threaten to do so, apparently. He's legit feeling the heat today. — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) September 25, 2019

The president, apart from everything else, has no logical reasoning ability whatsoever #TrumpPresser — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) September 25, 2019

Trump says China wants to make a deal. No proof of that. The trade war has been a disaster. Trump has bailed out farmers with $28 billion. Hello, Socialism! — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 25, 2019

MSNBC just cut away from Trump’s press conference to point out that he’s not telling the truth. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 25, 2019

The sniff is back. — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) September 25, 2019

what happens when trump reads off cards i guesshttps://t.co/pLUIlwp1dR — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 25, 2019

Deflect, deceive, degrade, deny, deny, deny. Won't stop de truth from coming out! — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) September 25, 2019

The president began a news conference 10 minutes ago, but so far it has been an airing of grievances. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 25, 2019

Trump is on a rambling weird defense of his actions. He used his office to get a country to investigate his opponent. Tried to get their interference and gin up a fake scandal. He’s lying about Bidens. Again. — Patsolutely Fabulous! 🇺🇸 (@PatsyResists) September 25, 2019

Oh he’s starting to slur his speech again now too. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) September 25, 2019

The White House account of the call is so embarrassing for Zelensky, shows the extent to which foreign leaders will abase themselves to flatter him, including attacking Angela Merkel because he knows Trump doesn't like her. https://t.co/6qjAXWUM1h — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 25, 2019

@CNN stays with @realDonaldTrump propaganda. Lies and coverup. They like to hear him say CNN is FAKE News. It is fake when they stay with misinformation. Shameful! @AOC @SpeakerPelosi @senatemajldr @MSNBC — PTac (@PTac19) September 25, 2019

At this point I'm honestly surprised other world leaders are stupid enough to trust Trump, even with secrets originating FROM Trump. He's a messy bitch, step back, you don't want to get involved with that — when we see the undertow we say let's go! (@tehsoah) September 25, 2019

Trump’s very low energy performance sounds like a book report read by a rich kid who no one likes after no one showed up at his birthday party. — Matt Browner Hamlin (@mattkbh) September 25, 2019

Whoever organized this press conference made a huge mistake. Trump seems totally defeated, lost, and guilty. #UnitedNations — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) September 25, 2019

Y’all. He just said Pence had “perfect” phone calls with Ukraine too. Is impeachment going to be for 2? — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) September 25, 2019

He is completely lost in a very deep, thick fog. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 25, 2019

Cry me a river @realDonaldTrump. You’re nothing but a criminal, a pathological liar, a traitor and Putin’s little puppet. You’re the most corrupt politician in American history. By far. There is no close second. You should be removed, and thrown in jail for the rest of your life. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 25, 2019

The grievance and projection are strong with this one. #somuchwhining and #lying — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 25, 2019

This wall rambling is a good reminder how many vulnerable R Senators today voted to take military $ away from their own states to fund it… — Eddie Vale (@evale72) September 25, 2019

Thanks for saving Congress the trouble. https://t.co/3v9WzXxceE — Laffy (@GottaLaff) September 25, 2019

"We had a 53 poll yesterday…they said you can add 10."

Yeah, his approval is up near 63 percent. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 25, 2019

Trump is so fucking high — cryborg (@cryborg) September 25, 2019

Someone put us out of his misery already — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) September 25, 2019

It's still entirely possible that this is all a really bad dream. Maybe I ate some bad sushi last night after watching that Simpsons episode when Lisa had to clean up president Trump's mess? — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 25, 2019

I hate how I feel so beaten down by the last 3 years that I keep thinking, "he's going to get away with this, isn't he?" 🙁 — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) September 25, 2019

Anyone watching this press conference knows we are all Greta today. pic.twitter.com/dG42cuxj4c — Ben Jackson (@DadoftheDecade) September 25, 2019

Imagine if you had never seen Donald Trump before and this press conference was the first time you heard the President of the United States. Your reaction? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 25, 2019

It does make him sound like he's drunk or stoned, but I think it's just upper dentures slipping when he slurs in this vid. The sniffing/word gobble mean it could be something else, but I'm going with false teeth. It's the optimist in me. https://t.co/ccFQyA7evL — Gary Foss (@garyvfoss) September 25, 2019

Did he just say “a nancy pelosi” — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 25, 2019

This guy is spewing every Qanon conspiracy there is. — Jodzio Jonz (@Jodzio) September 25, 2019

It’s so wild that this is the guy Republican politicians are destroying their reputations to defend right now. Like, they don’t think there’s a single person in their party who’s better than this. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 25, 2019