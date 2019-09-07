Venezuela prosecutors to charge Guaido with ‘high treason’
Venezuelan prosecutors said Friday they would charge opposition leader Juan Guaido with “high treason” for planning to renounce the country’s claim to a disputed border area controlled by Guyana.
Guaido, the National Assembly speaker who is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, is being investigated for negotiating to renounce “the historical claim our country has on the territory of Esequibo,” Attorney General Tarek William Saab told reporters.
State prosecutors successfully petitioned the country’s all-powerful Constituent Assembly to lift Guaido’s parliamentary immunity in April. He already faces several other charges, including one of “usurping the functions of the president”.
Guaido has remained free, however, and continues to rally support against President Nicolas Maduro.
Guaido’s main international sponsor, the United States, has warned Venezuelan authorities against any attempt to arrest him.
Maduro appeared on television on Thursday to call on prosecutors to file treason charges on Guaido for allegedly plotting to hand over Esequibo to multinational companies.
The case is based on audio recordings purported to involve a US administration official urging an advisor to Guaido to “deliver the Esequibo” to Exxon Mobil and other multinationals, according to the Maduro government.
The resource-rich 61,600 square mile (159,000 square kilometer) territory is the subject of a longstanding border dispute, exacerbated in 2015 by a “significant” oil discovery announced by Exxon Mobil. The oil company’s exploration deal with Guyana angered Venezuela, which reasserted its territorial claim.
“We have initiated an investigation,” Saab said in a televised press conference, of Guaido’s involvement “in an illegal negotiation behind the country’s back that intends to withdraw the historical claim our country has on the territory of Esequibo.”
“The facts imply a crime of treason,” he said.
It is Latin America’s biggest remaining territorial dispute. If Venezuela’s claim were to win out, Guyana — the former British Guiana — would lose more than half its territory.
Voice-command ovens, robots for pets on show at Berlin’s IFA tech fair
Europe's biggest tech fair, Berlin's IFA, is showcasing a flood of product launches until Wednesday. Here are five trends and gadgets making waves.
- Fitness trainer for pets -
No time to walk or play with your pet puppy or kitten?
California start-up Varram showcased a Pet Fitness robot, which plays with cats and dogs at home via smartphone instructions, even dropping treats as a reward, while the owner is at work.
Sensors in the robot help it detect and stay away from furniture to not get stuck, avoiding bored pets.
DoJ seeks Google records as US states launch antitrust probe of Big Tech
The US Department of Justice has asked Google to provide records on past investigations, as part of its extensive probe of tech giants over possible anti-competitive practices, the internet titan said Friday.
Washington has not named the companies it has targeted in its probe -- which began in July -- but it appears directed at the likes of dominant tech players such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon.
"We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog post.
At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease
At least five people have died in the United States after vaping, officials said Friday, in an outbreak that has sickened hundreds with severe pulmonary disease and left several teens in induced comas.
Federal officials said that no single substance has been found to be present in all the laboratory samples being examined, however investigators in New York said they were now focusing on black market cannabis e-cigarette products containing vitamin E oil.
On Friday, local health authorities in California and Minnesota announced the vaping-related deaths of two individuals, both older and in relatively poor health, at least one of whom had used products containing THC, the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis.