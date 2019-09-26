Video emerges of Trump’s witness intimidation speech against the whistleblower

On Thursday, Bloomberg News released footage of President Donald Trump’s private remarks to U.S. diplomats at the United Nations, during which he attacked the anonymous whistleblower at the heart of the Ukraine scandal and suggested that people who gave him the information should be killed.

“We’re at war,” said Trump. “These people are sick. They’re sick.”

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call — heard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they saw — they’re almost a spy,” said Trump.

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” added Trump. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

