Video featuring Greta Thunberg and George Monbiot details magical solution to climate crisis: Nature
“We need to stop funding things that destroy nature and pay for things that help it.”
Youth climate leader Greta Thunberg and writer and environmentalist George Monbiot explain in a short video published Thursday by The Guardian how the world can tackle the human-caused climate crisis by harnessing nature’s restorative powers.
“We are living in the beginning of a mass extinction. Our climate is breaking down. Children like me are giving up their education to protest,” says 16-year-old Thunberg. “But we can still fix this—you can still fix this.”
WATCH:
The short film, produced by Tom Mustill of Gripping Films, was released ahead of the youth-led global climate strike and the United Nations Climate Action Summit—where it will be shown to experts and heads of state, according to The Guardian.
Monbiot is a Guardian columnist and a leader of the Natural Climate Solutions campaign. Launched in April by activists, experts, and writers, the bold campaign calls for battling climate and ecological breakdown by not only transitioning the world away from fossil fuels to renewable energy but also “drawing carbon dioxide out of the air by protecting and restoring ecosystems.”
“Mangroves, peatbogs, jungles, marshes, seabeds, kelp forests, swamps, coral reefs, they take carbon out of the air and lock it away. Nature is a tool we can use to repair our broken climate.”
—George Monbiot, campaign leader
In the new video, Monbiot and Thunberg discuss the climate and ecological crises—touching on issues such as melting Arctic ice, declining biodiversity, and deforestation of rainforests—and the scientifically established ways that nature can help.
“There is a magic machine that sucks carbon out of the air, costs very little, and builds itself. It’s called a tree,” Monbiot says. “Mangroves, peatbogs, jungles, marshes, seabeds, kelp forests, swamps, coral reefs, they take carbon out of the air and lock it away. Nature is a tool we can use to repair our broken climate.”
As the world endured sweltering temperatures this summer, the journal Science published a study which found that planting billions of trees and restoring forests to capture atmospheric carbon would be the “most effective” strategy for battling the climate emergency.
While Monbiot lays out the major potential for natural climate solutions in the film, Thunberg points out that “right now, we are ignoring them.”
The pair also highlights the huge disparity between how much taxpayer money governments pour into fossil fuel subsidies compared with nature-based solutions.
“We need to stop funding things that destroy nature,” says Monbiot, “and pay for things that help it.”
“It is that simple,” adds Thunberg. “Protect. Restore. Fund.”
Launched today: @GretaThunberg presents a beautiful, powerful short film, calling for massive deployment of #NaturalClimateSolutions – essential for preventing climate breakdown. Made by the brilliant @tommustill. Find out more: #naturenow https://t.co/pIWUncwdvm
— GeorgeMonbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) September 19, 2019
Reporting on the video Thursday, The Guardian noted that “global carbon emissions must be halved in the next decade to avoid serious impacts from global heating, but they are still rising. It is therefore near certain that carbon dioxide will have to be removed from the atmosphere, and technology such as burying CO2 underground has not been demonstrated at scale.”
As Shyla Raghav of Conservation International—which helped fund the film—put it: “The fact is, we simply will not succeed in avoiding climate breakdown without nature.”
Preserving nature is incredibly popular across the globe, according to a new poll by the National Geographic Society and Ipsos, which surveyed 12,000 adults in Australia, Brazil, China, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The majority of respondents said they support a proposal—made famous by biologist E.O. Wilson—to set aside half of the planet as nature to safeguard biodiversity and prevent mass extinction.
Responding to the significant public support for the Half-Earth plan, National Geographic Society executive vice president and chief scientist Jonathan Baillie concluded, “People want what is scientifically needed for us to have a secure future.”
Breaking Banner
New Jersey man indicted as possible Hezbollah terrorist who wanted to bomb FBI, bridges and tunnels
NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter reported Thursday that the U.S. Attorneys office in New York has indicted a New Jersey man who was scouting locations to bomb in the United States in the name of Hezbollah.
According to NBC News, Alexei Saab was arrested in July after he was discovered to be scouting locations like the FBI building in New York, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey and New York, Rockefeller Plaza, Times Square, as well as some targets in Boston and Washington, D.C. like Fenway Park.
Breaking Banner
‘No comment’: Ukraine president won’t say if Trump personally asked for his country’s help with Joe Biden
Al-Monitor reporter Laura Rozen tweeted a list of all of the foreign leaders that President Donald Trump called from June to August 12, 2019. Of those leaders, House committee chairs said they intend to look specifically at a July 25 conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
https://twitter.com/lrozen/status/1174737202317877248
The Independent reported Wednesday that Trump allegedly told Zelensky to "reopen" an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke has run out of f**ks to give — and we’re here for it
Beto O'Rourke is no longer a serious contender, but he might be able to teach his party how not to live in fear
Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman from Texas who is now a Democratic presidential candidate, has been titillating the schoolmarms of the American press corps by saying naughty words. He let an F-bomb fly while dressing down the media for pretending that it was debatable whether Donald Trump was responsible for inspiring the mass shooting in El Paso, O'Rourke's hometown. He let loose another one in response to another mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area, which is relatively nearby by Texas standards.