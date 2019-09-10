Voter at Trump rally in NC sulks over 2020 chances: It’s going to take a ‘miracle’ for him to win
A Republican voter told ABC News that it will take a “miracle” for President Donald Trump to keep power.
The man, who was identified as a Trump voter, spoke to ABC News at the president’s Monday rally for the North Carolina special elections.
“I’m worried about every one of ’em,” the man said of the slate of Democratic presidential candidates.
The man said that a number of the candidates could defeat Trump.
“Some of their ideas appeal to younger people,” he warned. “It’s gonna take another miracle for President Trump and the rest of these conservatives to keep power.”
“I think Elizabeth Warren could be a threat,” the voter added. “Her ideas appeal to a lot of people.”
A Trump supporter tells @ABC News he believes Elizabeth Warren could pose a challenge to the president because “her ideas appeal to a lot of people.” https://t.co/54a9nxrA3z pic.twitter.com/92m93MAdnt
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 10, 2019
‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump
John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.
Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.
"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."
The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.
‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis
Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a "paywall" around the American middle class.
While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being "sidelined" by their college debt.
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.
"Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?" Minhaj asked Posey. "I think it's a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They're not even asking for selfies anymore."