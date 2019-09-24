Warren narrowly beats Sanders to take over second place for first time in new poll of 17,000 Democratic voters
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has narrowly taken second place in a new, just-released Politico/Morning Consult nation-wide poll of more than 17,000 registered voters. Warren beat Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the first time in this specific poll. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his first place position.
“Since mid-April, Warren has picked up 13 points of first-choice support while Biden has gained 2 points and Sanders has lost 5 points,” Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley reports. “The poll shows ample room for Warren’s support to grow among women and voters ages 18 to 29.”
Black voters still widely support the former vice president.
“40% of black voters back Biden compared with 11% who back Warren, but 29% have yet to form an opinion” of Senator Warren.
Bottom line, Joe Biden takes 32%, Elizabeth Warren takes 20%, and Bernie Sanders takes 19%.
The poll was conducted September 16-22 of 17,377 registered voters “who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state.”
Maddow breaks down how Trump’s Ukraine scandal all links back to Manafort — and the mob
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported how President Donald Trump is returning to the Paul Manafort playbook as he seeks re-election in 2020.
Manafort, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence, was Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.
Maddow reminded how weird of a selection the choice had been seen at the time.
"Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine," Maddow reported.
Here are the six GOP senators who could lose their seats if Democrats impeach Trump
Democrats could put six key Republican senators on the hot seat by forcing them to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The six include Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020.
Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville had been opposed to impeachment, but now thinks it could be smart politics that could help Democrats win back the United States Senate.
“When the facts changed, I changed my mind,” Carville told Politico.
Democrats will lose — ‘and probably deserve to lose’ — if Trump isn’t impeached: Ethics watchdog
The former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration warned Democrats that they will lose the 2020 election if they refuse to impeach President Donald Trump following the latest foreign election interference scandal with Ukraine.
Painter, the vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), was interviewed by Ari Melber on MSNBC's "The Beat" on Monday.
"Richard Painter, what is your view of these reports of Donald Trump’s attempted collusion with Ukraine to go after Biden. If this alone were the only thing on the table, would you view it as an abuse of power, potentially impeachable on its own," Melber asked.