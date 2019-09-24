Warren narrowly beats Sanders to take over second place for first time in new poll of 17,000 Democratic voters

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has narrowly taken second place in a new, just-released Politico/Morning Consult nation-wide poll of more than 17,000 registered voters. Warren beat Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the first time in this specific poll. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his first place position.

But as always, there’s a lot more news below the headlines.

“Since mid-April, Warren has picked up 13 points of first-choice support while Biden has gained 2 points and Sanders has lost 5 points,” Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley reports. “The poll shows ample room for Warren’s support to grow among women and voters ages 18 to 29.”

Black voters still widely support the former vice president.

“40% of black voters back Biden compared with 11% who back Warren, but 29% have yet to form an opinion” of Senator Warren.

Bottom line, Joe Biden takes 32%, Elizabeth Warren takes 20%, and Bernie Sanders takes 19%.

The poll was conducted September 16-22 of 17,377 registered voters “who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state.”

Read the entire report here.