WATCH: Boris Johnson booed off the stage in Luxembourg while trying to talk about Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to hold a press conference in Luxembourg after talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

But according to Business Insider, Johnson was forced to scrap the press conference when he was greeted with a giant mass of booing protestors. Some of the demonstrators played Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” — a symbol of the European Union — and others shouted “We are the smiling piccaninnies of Luxembourg,” referencing Johnson’s racist remarks about black Africans.

With Johnson unable to speak with reporters at the scheduled event, officials have announced that he will instead be releasing a recorded playback of himself and Bettel.

Watch the protests below:

Wall of sound and booing from the British ex-pat protest when Boris Johnson arrives. Not sure how they’re going to be able to do a press conference here pic.twitter.com/QGaQMMXzeW — Jon Stone (@joncstone) September 16, 2019

Hmmmm WATCH – not sure this will with for @BorisJohnson 😱 pic.twitter.com/FjeToqIJbw — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) September 16, 2019