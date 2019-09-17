WATCH: Corey Lewandowski goes down in flames when faced with his own lies
Much to the chagrin of the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, Democrats allowed staff to ask questions of Corey Lewandowski. Republicans had done the same thing during the questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when she testified during the Senate hearing for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
When faced with his own words, Lewandowski was forced to admit that he lies on television constantly. Committee staffer Barry Berke showed clips of Lewandowski on cable news shows saying that there was nothing he was afraid of talking about because he knows he never did anything wrong. He told hosts that he had no intention of declaring his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Yet, when faced with questions about
“I don’t think I was under any obligation when speaking with Fox News to not engage in hyperbole if I so chose. I had been very forthright today,” he told the committee toward the end of the day’s hearing.
“You have made statements denying giving answers to the special counsel when you actually had. You were untrue about that, weren’t you sir?” asked Berke.
“Are you talking about the media or a jurisdiction where I have been sworn to testify?” asked Lewandowski.
“I’m talking about my public statements –” Berke began to say before being cut off.
“I’m sorry, no one in Congress has ever lied to the public before today?” asked Lewandowski.
“Is that an admission that you did lie?” Berke asked.
“Absolutely not.”
Berke then asked again if Lewandowski ever lied in public statements. He refused to answer, saying only that he never lied under oath.
“That’s not my question to you. My question is, on national television did you lie about your relationship with the special counsel and whether they sought your interview?” Berke asked.
“I don’t know,” was all Lewandowski could say.
And did you lie because you are afraid the world would find out you could be exposed to criminal liability and would only address certain issues with a grant of immunity protecting your words from being used against you in a criminal prosecution?” Berke asked.
Lewandowski dodged it, trying to change the subject about his lies on television.
Watch the segment below:
CNN
‘Really, really damaging’: CNN legal analyst breaks down how the Lewandowski hearing was a disaster for Trump
President Donald Trump, by all accounts, loved his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's performance in the House Judiciary Committee testimony on Russia and obstruction of justice — as did many of the grandstanding Republicans at the hearing like ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA).
But as Lawfare Institute general counsel and CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey stated on "The Situation Room," the hearing was actually incredibly damning to the president.
"Lewandowski was performing for the president," said political analyst Gloria Borger. "He was performing for Republicans in the state of New Hampshire. If he decides to run for the Senate. And Republicans did get an opportunity today ... to sort of shove it back to the Democrats and say, look, you guys, Barack Obama knew about the Russian meddling, why didn't you tell us."
Corey Lewandowski was ‘trapped’ by Democrats — he should have declared the Fifth: Ex-US Attorney
Former U.S. Attorney John Flannery told MSNBC that top aide to President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, was trapped by Democrats during his testimony Tuesday.
During a panel discussion as the hearing continued, Flannery explained that Lewandowski should have pleaded the Fifth Amendment privilege because he ultimately trapped himself.
"I don’t think he was wily and effective and I thought he wore down toward the end," Flannery explained. "Several of the members got elements of the crime of conspiracy. And what people forget is that you don’t have to succeed in a conspiracy. And we have Trump asking him basically to kill the investigation by converting [Jeff] Sessions to their side and he’s told this but he doesn’t stop there. He does overt acts he writes down what the president wants Sessions to hear, he makes an appointment with Sessions, but sessions doesn’t show up, we don’t know if there’s any side conversation there. He puts the document in a safe and then he arranges for someone else to give it to Sessions. Then he has another meeting with Trump."
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Lewandowski’s lawyer freaks out, tries to block Congress from asking any further questions
During the House Judiciary Committee testimony of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski about the Russia investigation, Lewandowski's attorney frantically crashed the witness table and demanded that Congress stop asking questions of his client.
"Mister Chairman, as you know I am counsel for Mr. Lewandowski—" began the attorney.
"You are not a witness and you should not be seated at that table," cut in House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) sharply.
"I understand that," said Lewandowski's attorney. "I will leave after I register a formal protest based upon the debate that I heard. These seem to be unauthorized questions and I know you choose your words carefully—"