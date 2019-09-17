WATCH: Corey Lewandowski goes down in flames when faced with his own lies

Much to the chagrin of the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, Democrats allowed staff to ask questions of Corey Lewandowski. Republicans had done the same thing during the questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when she testified during the Senate hearing for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

When faced with his own words, Lewandowski was forced to admit that he lies on television constantly. Committee staffer Barry Berke showed clips of Lewandowski on cable news shows saying that there was nothing he was afraid of talking about because he knows he never did anything wrong. He told hosts that he had no intention of declaring his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Yet, when faced with questions about

“I don’t think I was under any obligation when speaking with Fox News to not engage in hyperbole if I so chose. I had been very forthright today,” he told the committee toward the end of the day’s hearing.

“You have made statements denying giving answers to the special counsel when you actually had. You were untrue about that, weren’t you sir?” asked Berke.

“Are you talking about the media or a jurisdiction where I have been sworn to testify?” asked Lewandowski.

“I’m talking about my public statements –” Berke began to say before being cut off.

“I’m sorry, no one in Congress has ever lied to the public before today?” asked Lewandowski.

“Is that an admission that you did lie?” Berke asked.

“Absolutely not.”

Berke then asked again if Lewandowski ever lied in public statements. He refused to answer, saying only that he never lied under oath.

“That’s not my question to you. My question is, on national television did you lie about your relationship with the special counsel and whether they sought your interview?” Berke asked.

“I don’t know,” was all Lewandowski could say.

And did you lie because you are afraid the world would find out you could be exposed to criminal liability and would only address certain issues with a grant of immunity protecting your words from being used against you in a criminal prosecution?” Berke asked.

Lewandowski dodged it, trying to change the subject about his lies on television.

Watch the segment below: