Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Don Lemon baffled by Trump thinking ‘people of color owe him praise’

Published

1 hour ago

on

CNN anchor Don Lemon wondered why it is that President Donald Trump believes people of color “owe him” public praise on Monday.

“And you may have thought that this president’s Twitter meltdowns, his anger, his demands for loyalty no matter what, you know, loyalty no matter what to him, that it couldn’t get any worse, right? I want you to think about this. Over the last few days, he has really hit a new low,” Lemon reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything now is about this president’s ego,” he said. “Everything.”

“And then there’s the president’s Twitter tear about the criminal justice reform bill. It’s a worthy bill and he did sign it into law. But it seems what he really cares about is getting credit for it, getting credit for everything, accolades,” Lemon said.

The host noted Trump’s Twitter attacks on artist John Legend and his wife, best-selling author Chrissy Teigen.

The host put the tweets on-screen.

“Look at that. He called out John Legend, Chrissy Teigen — that’s his wife by the way. They’re a married couple. Even NBC’s Lester Holt, not married to them, which it’s got to make you wonder does he think people of color owe him praise?” Lemon asked. “And does he expect them to give him a pass for all the other things he said?”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ivanka is still Trump’s favorite — but Don Jr is ‘the more natural successor’ in the political dynasty: biographer

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's two eldest children are battling for control of his dynasty, CNN reported Monday.

"There's a new report in The Atlantic, it details the battle among Donald Trump’s children to succeed him," CNN's Don Lemon noted.

The host interviewed McKay Coppins, the author of the article simply titled, "The Heir," that explains the battle between Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

"And while the president writes his chapter in history, the next generation waits in the wings, jockeying for position, feuding over status, knowing only one of them can be the heir," Coppins wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘almost looked sedated’ at campaign rally: Former top White House press secretary

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Two former top officials in Republican administrations worried about President Donald Trump's mental state during CNN appearances on Monday.

"Look at what’s gone on over the last five or six weeks. Maybe you’re saying it can’t get any worse, but I predict it will. It will get a lot worse," former Trump press secretary Anthony Scaramucci told CNN's Don Lemon.

Scaramucci, known as "The Mooch," explained what he saw of his former friend during a Monday evening campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"He almost looks sedated tonight. I don’t know if you were watching the rally. I mean he looked sedated," Scarmucci said. "He was using words that he typically doesn’t use. He was reading off the prompter."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The rich live much longer than the rest of us — and there’s only one bold proposal that can fix that

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Perhaps the foremost horror of living in the neoliberal political epoch is capitulating to the myriad ways that it has devolved discourse. Now, all realms of life —  social, cultural, and environmental — have been infused with the soulless rhetoric of economic efficiency. We are accustomed to hearing our peers discuss their personal brand, as though we were corporations, or one’s follower count, as though it implies hierarchy and economic power (and it does). Neoliberal culture perpetuates the right-wing myth that one’s ability to “hustle” and one’s ability to survive are correlated; the same goes for the canard that the wealthy earned or deserve their wealth, and those who do not chase wealth are unworthy, or deserve their penury.
Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image