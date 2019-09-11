WATCH: Fast food worker mocks deaf woman who couldn’t use drive through speaker
A fast food worker was fired this week after he was caught on camera yelling at and mocking a deaf woman who couldn’t use the restaurant’s drive-through speaker.
Local news station WTAP reports that ReVae Arnaud-Jensen late last month tried to order food at a Jack in the Box franchise in Campbell, California but was refused service by a worker there because she drove directly to the pickup window instead of ordering at the drive-through speaker.
The reason that Arnaud-Jensen broke protocol is because she is deaf and would not have been able to hear using the speaker. Thus, she drove up to the pickup window so she could read the worker’s lips and more easily place her order.
The worker at the restaurant, however, was not sympathetic to her situation and continued to berate her even after she repeatedly told him that she was deaf. He yelled at her and told her that he would not serve her, but she refused to be driven off.
After complaining about how she was treated, the manager at the restaurant informed her that the worker had been fired. Jack in the Box also issued a statement emphasizing that “we do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests.”
Watch the video below.
Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11
Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial -- and other social media users recoiled in horror.
Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style -- which sells "patriotic" apparel celebrating police, military and violence -- produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.
"This commercial shows what we stand for," the company says in a statement posted with the video. "We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone's right to protest. Protest peacefully."
CNN host slaps down GOP’s Dan Bishop for portraying himself as the underdog in NC special election
Appearing on CNN the morning after he won a close special election for a House seat representing North Carolina in Congress, GOP lawmaker Dan Bishop got a reality check from CNN's John Berman after he boasted about what he called his come-from-behind victory.
According to Bishop, who squeaked out a narrow victory over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District race on Tuesday, he felt his election was a big deal because he started so far behind his Democratic challenger.
"I've only been in six months," Bishop stated about the special election being re-held over evidence of voter fraud in last November's midterm election. "Really, in just six weeks we had a level playing field with the campaign on the other side that 10 to 12 million dollars from the outside seeking to flip the seat."
