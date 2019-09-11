WATCH: Fast food worker mocks deaf woman who couldn’t use drive through speaker

A fast food worker was fired this week after he was caught on camera yelling at and mocking a deaf woman who couldn’t use the restaurant’s drive-through speaker.

Local news station WTAP reports that ReVae Arnaud-Jensen late last month tried to order food at a Jack in the Box franchise in Campbell, California but was refused service by a worker there because she drove directly to the pickup window instead of ordering at the drive-through speaker.

The reason that Arnaud-Jensen broke protocol is because she is deaf and would not have been able to hear using the speaker. Thus, she drove up to the pickup window so she could read the worker’s lips and more easily place her order.

The worker at the restaurant, however, was not sympathetic to her situation and continued to berate her even after she repeatedly told him that she was deaf. He yelled at her and told her that he would not serve her, but she refused to be driven off.

After complaining about how she was treated, the manager at the restaurant informed her that the worker had been fired. Jack in the Box also issued a statement emphasizing that “we do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests.”

Watch the video below.