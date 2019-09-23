Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor

Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.

At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.

Guyger is white and Jean was black.

A video posted by CBS reporter J.D. Miles showed Kemp’s reaction upon learning that someone in the district attorney’s office had given an interview to the press despite a gag order.

The video shows the judge rolling her eyes before doubling over behind her desk to collect her composure.

“Let me be clear,” Kemp says. “on last night, the evening prior to the start of this trial, our elected D.A. did an interview about this trial?’

Watch her reaction in the video below.

Priceless reaction from Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp to hearing that the Dallas County DA gave a TV interview on the eve of the Amber Guyger murder trial despite a strict gag order on all parties not to speak about the case. pic.twitter.com/g4TjMVcG4S — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) September 23, 2019