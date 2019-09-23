Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor
Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.
At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.
Guyger is white and Jean was black.
A video posted by CBS reporter J.D. Miles showed Kemp’s reaction upon learning that someone in the district attorney’s office had given an interview to the press despite a gag order.
The video shows the judge rolling her eyes before doubling over behind her desk to collect her composure.
“Let me be clear,” Kemp says. “on last night, the evening prior to the start of this trial, our elected D.A. did an interview about this trial?’
Watch her reaction in the video below.
Priceless reaction from Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp to hearing that the Dallas County DA gave a TV interview on the eve of the Amber Guyger murder trial despite a strict gag order on all parties not to speak about the case. pic.twitter.com/g4TjMVcG4S
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) September 23, 2019
Is the DA trying to lose this case on purpose? Shady as hell.
— American Maroon (@gregolwatts) September 23, 2019
Activism
Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor
Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.
At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.
Activism
White woman caught on video lecturing Hong Kong protesters: ‘Safety is more important than freedom’
Video captured in Hong Kong shows a white woman lecturing protesters about why "safety is more important than freedom."
The video clip was posted on Twitter by the Passion Times.
In the video, the woman is confronted by demonstrators as she takes down protest posters.
"Why don't the universities get involved instead of protesting?" she asks. "What a waste of time for everybody. You guys should be enjoying your Sunday."
"Violence breeds violence," she lectures. "Find me one case where violence led to a solution."
The woman goes on to tell the protesters, "You guys value freedom more than safety. I think safety is more important than freedom."
Activism
Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light
A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.
According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."
Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."