WATCH: Lewandowski’s lawyer freaks out, tries to block Congress from asking any further questions

During the House Judiciary Committee testimony of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski about the Russia investigation, Lewandowski’s attorney frantically crashed the witness table and demanded that Congress stop asking questions of his client.
“Mister Chairman, as you know I am counsel for Mr. Lewandowski—” began the attorney.
“You are not a witness and you should not be seated at that table,” cut in House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) sharply.
“I understand that,” said Lewandowski’s attorney. “I will leave after I register a formal protest based upon the debate that I heard. These seem to be unauthorized questions and I know you choose your words carefully—”
Several other Democrats cut in angrily, shouting “Point of order!” and “We have a hearing to conduct!”
“Mr. Lewandowski will answer all questions,” said Nadler. “If he has a legitimate privilege to assert, he may of course assert the legitimate privilege, other than that he is under subpoena. He will answer all questions. This is being done pursuant to the committee’s rules and of his counsel doesn’t like it, you don’t interpret our rules, with all due respect.”
