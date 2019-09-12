WATCH LIVE: Democrats running to take on President Donald Trump debate in Houston
Ten Democrats running to be the DNC’s 2020 nominee are debating in Houston, Texas on Thursday.
The debate will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. eastern and last for three hours.
The candidates will appear on stage, from left to right, in the following order:
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Watch live:
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Democrats running to take on President Donald Trump debate in Houston
Ten Democrats running to be the DNC's 2020 nominee are debating in Houston, Texas on Thursday.
The debate will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision's Jorge Ramos and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. eastern and last for three hours.
The candidates will appear on stage, from left to right, in the following order:Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegVermont Sen. Bernie SandersFormer Vice President Joe BidenMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisEntrepreneur Andrew YangFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Watch live:
2020 Election
Industry coalition launches seven-figure ad blitz to flood Democratic debate with attacks on Medicare for All
A coalition of major insurance companies and drug manufacturers plans to air a series of ads attacking Medicare for All during the 2020 Democratic presidential debate Thursday night, ensuring the event's commercial breaks will feature talking points from the corporate interests profiting off America's dysfunctional for-profit healthcare system.
2020 Election
‘Decades of progress are at stake’ as Trump reaches 150 lifetime judicial appointments and right-wing court takeover accelerates
"Every network should be covering this. Trump's dangerous takeover of our courts will last a generation."
The Republican-controlled Senate quietly confirmed four more of President Donald Trump's lifetime federal judicial nominees on Wednesday, bringing the total number of conservative judges successfully appointed by the administration to over 150.