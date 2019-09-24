WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi announces support for impeachment inquiry into Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to announce support for a congressional inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Pelosi’s statement was scheduled to begin after 5 p.m. ET.
Watch below.
Breaking Banner
‘Every Senate Republican’: Chuck Schumer led unanimous vote to demand whistleblower report
Senate Republicans on Tuesday were united in demanding President Donald Trump's administration turn over the whistleblower report as required by law.
"The Senate has *unanimously* agreed to Schumer's resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be turned over the intelligence committees immediately," Bloomberg's Steven Dennis reported Tuesday.
"That's every Senate Republican plus every Democrat now via unanimous consent agreeing to call on the Trump administration to cough up the whistleblower complaint, not just the phone call transcript," he noted.
"This is rare, folks," Dennis noted.
WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi announces support for impeachment inquiry into Trump
2020 Election
Trump already fundraising off impeachment before Pelosi even announces
The Trump re-election campaign is already sending out fundraising email blasts to supporters asking for their "support" in an as-yet unannounced formal impeachment inquiry.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce the formal impeachment inquiry in remarks she will deliver at 5 PM ET.
"President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force," a Trump campaign fundraising email posted by The Center for Public Integrity federal politics editor and senior reporter reads: