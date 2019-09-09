WATCH LIVE: Trump holds MAGA rally in North Carolina ahead of special election for Congress

President Donald Trump traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday for a campaign rally before a Tuesday special election for Congress.

The rally is being held at the 10,880-seat Crown Expo Center.

The special election is actually the final election of the 2018 midterm elections. After reports of massive election fraud by the Republican campaign, no winner was certified.

Democrat Dan McCready is facing Republican Dan Bishop in the do-over election in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district.

Watch: