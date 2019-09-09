WATCH LIVE: Trump holds MAGA rally in North Carolina ahead of special election for Congress
By Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday for a campaign rally before a Tuesday special election for Congress.
The rally is being held at the 10,880-seat Crown Expo Center.
The special election is actually the final election of the 2018 midterm elections. After reports of massive election fraud by the Republican campaign, no winner was certified.
Democrat Dan McCready is facing Republican Dan Bishop in the do-over election in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district.
Watch:
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
