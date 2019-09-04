WATCH: Meteorologist proves Trump lied about ‘monitoring’ Hurricane Dorian ‘every hour’
MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins appeared on Rachel Maddow Wednesday night to talk about Hurricane Dorian and the bizarre way in which President Donald Trump has been caught lying about the storm.
Karins noticed something important though.
“Let’s show you the map,” he said showing a map that Trump had just tweeted. “He sent the Alabama tweet out saying that Alabama was at risk along with South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. If we can take the weather map and show, that morning he sent the tweet, about four hours before it went out, this was the official forecast.”
“Most people in a position of power would wake up, see this and, pretty obvious,” Karins continued. “Maybe he didn’t see this at 5 a.m. in the morning. Maybe he missed it. So, after we went through all this nonsense that you just said today, the president tweeted out this map saying that this was his proof of why Alabama was in the cone. All those squiggly lines are computer models and you look at it and you’re like, ‘Huh. He’s got us.’ Look, even some go to Louisiana. And Mississippi. I don’t know why he left Louisiana and Mississippi off.”
This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies! pic.twitter.com/0uCT0Qvyo6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019
Karins then showed that the date on the map that Trump shared was from August 28. Trump tweeted out the Alabama warning on September 1. There were several maps in between that time that updated the forecast.
“This was four days before he sent the tweet out about Alabama,” he continued. “So, I said, ‘why would you pick four days before the tweet? Why would you pick [that] map?'”
He then showed the updated weather map that was posted hours before Trump sent out the Alabama tweet on Sept. 1. Trump said that he was getting updates every hour on the storm. If that was true, he should have seen that updated map or at least heard about it.
It’s the same kind of map showing that Alabama is no longer in the path of the storm on any model.
“Maybe he didn’t see that,” Karins said, giving Trump the benefit of the doubt. “Go back 24 hours before he sent out the Alabama tweet. Still, none of the lines go in there.”
“If that is his proof that he wants us to believe that for four days, canceling Poland and golfing, he didn’t get any other weather maps showing it was going,” Said Karins. “So, what’s worse? Trying to cover this up and keep going on it or the fact that his argument saying he — four days!”
Karins also noted that an apology was due to the National Weather Service.
Watch his comments below:
