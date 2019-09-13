WATCH: Michael Moore got in shouting match with Bill Maher — and the comedian lost an expensive bet
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher got in a heated argument with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday.
The two argued over democratic socialism and the direction of the Democratic Party being debated during the 2020 DNC presidential primary.
Moore suggested that inspiring turnout was the key to success, while Maher argued for moderation.
“Why pull back now, Bill?” Moore asked.
The discussion got heated when the two argued over whether Barack Obama ran as a progressive in 2008.
Moore noted that Obama purposefully listed his name on the ballot as Barack Hussian Obama, while Maher shouted back that it was not true that the candidate’s middle name was intentionally listed by the campaign.
The two ended up betting a trip to Hawaii on the matter. Immediately following the segment, former RNC Chair Michael Steele informed the host that Moore was correct.
Watch:
2020 Election
WATCH: Michael Moore got in shouting match with Bill Maher — and the comedian lost an expensive bet
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher got in a heated argument with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday.
The two argued over democratic socialism and the direction of the Democratic Party being debated during the 2020 DNC presidential primary.
Moore suggested that inspiring turnout was the key to success, while Maher argued for moderation.
"Why pull back now, Bill?" Moore asked.
The discussion got heated when the two argued over whether Barack Obama ran as a progressive in 2008.
Moore noted that Obama purposefully listed his name on the ballot as Barack Hussian Obama, while Maher shouted back that it was not true that the candidate's middle name was intentionally listed by the campaign.
2020 Election
Joe Biden weathers Democratic debate but uncertainty persists
Joe Biden did what he needed to -- avoid major blunders -- in the latest debate featuring the top Democrats in the 2020 race for the White House, but the frontrunner faced lingering doubts Friday about his ability to take on President Donald Trump.
The centrist former vice president weathered sustained criticism from his rivals on Thursday, far-left Senator Bernie Sanders in particular, on issues from health care and immigration to foreign policy.
In extended exchanges that highlighted the party's ideological schism over health care and the cost of shifting to a government-run universal coverage system, Biden was often in the limelight, occasionally going on the offensive against rivals.
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers across the country are destroying democracy
A change is coming in 2020. Gerrymandered maps are being struck down by courts across the country, and the 2018 midterm elections point to massive turnout in the next election. Republicans, clearly running scared, are preparing for the course correction by breaking, bending and reshaping the rules in an obvious attempt to make a mockery of the democratic process.