Watch Pete Buttigieg’s hilarious response after candidate offers $1,000 a month to random people

Published

43 mins ago

on

At Thursday night’s Democratic debate in Houston, Texas, entrepreneur Andrew Yang tried to get himself noticed with a gigantic stunt cash giveaway — and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a humorous one-sentence response.

“In America today, everything revolves around the almighty dollar,” said Yang. “Our schools, our hospitals, our media, even our government. It’s why we don’t trust our institutions anymore … It’s time to trust ourselves more than our politicians. That’s why I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight. My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to ten American families, someone watching this at home right now. If you believe that you can solve your own problems better than any politician, go to yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will help you do just that. This is how we will get our country working for us again, the American people.”

“It’s original, I’ll give you that,” chuckled Buttigieg, as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and members of the crowd could be heard laughing.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
