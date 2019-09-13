WATCH: ‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher break down the Democratic debate
The host of “Real Time” on HBO reviewed the third Democratic debate that was held Thursday evening in Houston, Texas.
“Three hours? Come on, but the end of it, Mayor Pete looked like he was old enough to buy beer,” Bill Maher said.
“It looked like one of those weddings where the ex-husband was invited,” he said of the scene on stage.
“Beto went hard on guns, he said ‘hell yes we’re going to take away your AK-47’ and when he said ‘AK-47’ and Joe Biden shouted, ‘Bingo!'” Maher joked.
The host said agism is bad, but ripped Biden’s talk about a record player.
“It was like watching an old dog try to climb on the couch,” he said. “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.”
