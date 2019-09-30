Watch Rick Wilson destroy Mike Pompeo for now being a ‘co-conspirator’ with Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has growing personal liability in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal after it was reported Monday that he was on the call when Trump solicited campaign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“There’s more breaking news from Wall Street Journal. They are reporting that Mike Pompeo was on the July 25th phone call with the president of Ukraine and Donald Trump,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reported. “That is the call at the center of the impeachment inquiry, at the center of the whistleblower complaint that put that in motion.”
“Everything Trump touches dies,” explained GOP strategist Rick Wilson, the author of a book by the same name.
“One of the things to be kept in mind here, these are not staff, they are not grownups, they are not adults in the room, they are not guardrails — they are coconspirators at this point,” Wilson argued.
“That’s what Mike Pompeo now is, a co-conspirator,” he argued. “Unless he breaks now, tells the truth and comes out of this thing, he’s in the same pool.”
Watch:
