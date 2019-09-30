WATCH: Russia’s ambassador explains why Trump has to get Putin’s permission to release call transcripts
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya confirmed on Monday the Kremlin position that President Donald Trump will need to get Russia’s permission before publishing transcripts of calls with President Vladimir Putin.
Reuters first reported on Monday that the Kremlin has insisted that it must agree before Trump can release call transcripts to a House impeachment inquiry.
“Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the report.
Later on Monday at the United Nations, Nebenzya confirmed to CBS News that the Kremlin is not wavering on its position.
“The diplomatic practice suggests — provides for a certain amount of confidentiality,” he explained. “Whatever is published, whatever transcripts, they should be agreed upon by both sides. If they agree to publish them and coordinate it among themselves, that’s one thing.”
“If something is published without one side knowing about it, that’s a little deviation from the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Nebenzya added.
Watch the video below.
#Russia #UkraineTranscripts Asked by @CBSNews about Putin-Trump transcripts and confidentiality, #Russia’s Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that diplomatic practice says that both sides have to agree to release them @RussiaUN @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/hsFZwNCxz5
— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) September 30, 2019
WATCH: Russia’s ambassador explains why Trump has to get Putin’s permission to release call transcripts
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya confirmed on Monday the Kremlin position that President Donald Trump will need to get Russia's permission before publishing transcripts of calls with President Vladimir Putin.
Reuters first reported on Monday that the Kremlin has insisted that it must agree before Trump can release call transcripts to a House impeachment inquiry.
“Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the report.
Retired four-star Navy admiral unloads on Trump for failing his ‘moral, legal and ethical’ obligations as president
On a recent episode of the Axe Files podcast, retired four-star Navy admiral William McRaven said that President Trump has failed his "moral, legal and ethical" obligations in his role as president of the United States. He also said that Trump's aides should have prevented him from attempting to solicit the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden.
Breaking Banner
Trump is pursuing the opposite of Clinton’s impeachment strategy — and it may end in disaster: conservative writer
Former President Bill Clinton emerged relatively unscathed after House Republicans impeached him more than two decades ago -- but he did so by following a strategy that is the exact opposite of the strategy being pursued by President Donald Trump, argues conservative writer David Frum.
Writing in The Atlantic, Frum explains how Clinton managed to go through the impeachment process while maintaining high approval ratings in a strong economy. Essentially, argues Frum, Clinton refused to let himself get completely consumed by impeachment to the point where it defined him politically.