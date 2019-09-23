WATCH: Sean Spicer dancing the Tango — but it didn’t air in Washington, DC
Former press secretary Sean Spicer appeared for his second dance on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday evening.
Interestingly enough, Spicer’s appearance did not air on ABC in Washington, D.C. because the Washington Redskins were playing the Chicago Bears, who were up 7-0 while Spicer was dancing. It could put Spicer at a disadvantage for his crusade to win and it could be why he sent an email to his audience begging for help.
“We’re doing bumper-stickers, yard signs, whatever it takes,” Spicer said. Footage showed him with a bullhorn driving around the streets begging for people to vote for him.
Utterly tragic email from Sean Spicer: “PS- today is my birthday and all I'm asking for this year is your votes.” pic.twitter.com/wT2Bb4Z9ow
— Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 24, 2019
“PS- today is my birthday and all I’m asking for this year is your votes,” Spicer said in an email to supporters.
You can watch his appearance below:
Latest Democrat to back impeachment did so live on MSNBC: ‘We have no choice’
Yet another Democrat is backing impeachment following the latest revelations that Donald Trump allegedly solicited foreign election interference from Ukraine in return for military aid.
The movement for impeachment grew significantly on Monday.
Trump cut off military aid a week before calling the Ukrainian president about Biden: report
The apparent quid pro quo Trump was offering Ukraine for election interference was flushed out further on Monday evening in a bombshell report by The Washington Post.
"President Trump told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine at least a week before a phone call in which Trump is said to have pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden, according to three senior administration officials," the newspaper reported.
Maddow breaks down how Trump’s Ukraine scandal all links back to Manafort — and the mob
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported how President Donald Trump is returning to the Paul Manafort playbook as he seeks re-election in 2020.
Manafort, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence, was Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.
Maddow reminded how weird of a selection the choice had been seen at the time.
"Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine," Maddow reported.