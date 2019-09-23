WATCH: Sean Spicer dancing the Tango — but it didn’t air in Washington, DC

Former press secretary Sean Spicer appeared for his second dance on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday evening.

Interestingly enough, Spicer’s appearance did not air on ABC in Washington, D.C. because the Washington Redskins were playing the Chicago Bears, who were up 7-0 while Spicer was dancing. It could put Spicer at a disadvantage for his crusade to win and it could be why he sent an email to his audience begging for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re doing bumper-stickers, yard signs, whatever it takes,” Spicer said. Footage showed him with a bullhorn driving around the streets begging for people to vote for him.

Utterly tragic email from Sean Spicer: “PS- today is my birthday and all I'm asking for this year is your votes.” pic.twitter.com/wT2Bb4Z9ow — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 24, 2019

“PS- today is my birthday and all I’m asking for this year is your votes,” Spicer said in an email to supporters.

You can watch his appearance below: