WATCH: Trump admits he talked to Ukraine president about Joe Biden and his son

President Donald Trump Sunday morning admitted he brought up Joe Biden and the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden while speaking with the President of Ukraine.

“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption,” Trump said, speaking to reporters from the White House lawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

BREAKING: President Trump admits that he talked to the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Biden. #MTP #IfItsSunday@kristenwelker: "From the president's perspective, the only way to put this story to bed is to release the transcript." pic.twitter.com/aaJ6DjMN0E — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 22, 2019

Based on multiple news reports, legal experts say, Trump’s actions could easily be criminal and impeachable.