WATCH: Trump-loving Boris Johnson humiliated again as multiple voters heckle him during campaign stop
Boris Johnson, the Trump-loving prime minister of the United Kingdom, has suffered a string of humiliating defeats in Parliament this week, as his efforts to secure a majority for his plan to leave the European Union without a trade agreement have all gone down in defeat.
Johnson’s losing streak continued on Thursday outside of Westminster, as he was heckled by multiple people during a trip to West Yorkshire for what was supposed to be the launch of a national campaign to recruit tens of thousands of new police officers.
BBC News videos show that Johnson was accosted on the street by one upset voter who chided the prime minister for not being in active negotiations with the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
“You should be in Brussels negotiating!” the man shouted at him.
“We have been negotiating,” Johnson replied.
“You are not!” the man shouted back. “You’re playing games!”
In another exchange, Johnson shook hands with a man who smiled at him, looked him in the eye and said, “Please leave my town.”
“I will very soon!” Johnson replied.
In addition to this, a police officer appears to have fainted while standing directly behind Johnson during his speech on police recruitment — and Johnson continued making his speech even after he noticed he fell.
Watch videos of Johnson’s bad day below.
#pleaseLeaveMyTown
The most unsuccessful PM in history… pic.twitter.com/vQM0BaSou1
— Olly Letwin 🚮 (@Oliver_Letwin) September 5, 2019
“You should be in Brussels negotiating!”
Boris Johnson floundering on the campaign trail when faced with the public pic.twitter.com/vfrjcHUMQ4
— dave M ❄️ 🥕 (@davemacladd) September 5, 2019
The moment a police officer appeared to faint during Boris Johnson’s Q&A. Also, why’s he using police as political props like this? Is he allowed to? Video: @BuzzFeedUK pic.twitter.com/aA39XHcn8U
— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
