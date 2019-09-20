Trump says he hasn’t read whistleblower complaint – and in next breath claims ‘everybody’s read it, they laugh at it’
President Donald Trump has spent a good part of the day trying to minimize the news about a reportedly damning whistleblower complaint filed against him by an intelligence official. During an Oval Office press availability Trump threw many different claims at reporters, claiming both that he had no idea what was in the complaint or which country’s leader it involved, then claimed his conversation with the country’s leader was “great” and “beautiful.”
Minutes later he was asked again about the whistleblower report, and if he had read it.
“No I haven’t,” Trump replied.
“It’s – I, I just tell you it is – everybody’s read it, they laugh at it,” Trump said, making a face as if to denigrate the report.
It’s unclear who “everybody” is, but if it to have been even widely distributed Congress would need to investigate, given only the Director of National Intelligence and the IG should have access to it.
He went on to call it “another media disaster,” despite the intelligence community inspector general – who he appointed – calling the whistleblower complaint both “credible” and “urgent.”
Watch:
TRUMP: “Our media has become the laughingstock of the world … the media of our country is laughed at all over the world now. You’re a joke.” pic.twitter.com/2n2eNRhanO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2019
Commentary
No, Ukraine isn’t a ‘game changer’
Why would asking for foreign help for the second time change anything?
Look, I’ll be the first to celebrate once the president is found out to be a traitor. But I’m getting tired of the Kaboom Kabal and other happy campers super-eager to pin the word “game changer” to anything that’s remotely disgraceful for the president.
Breaking Banner
Pelosi warns Trump ‘stepping into a dangerous minefield’ if Ukraine allegations are true
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned President Donald Trump was "stepping into a dangerous minefield" if he had offered U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information about Joe Biden.
The California Democrat said the administration was violating federal law by blocking a whistleblower complaint against the president from congressional review, and she said Trump and his acting director of national intelligence must end their "stonewalling."
"If the President has done what has been alleged, he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy," Pelosi said.