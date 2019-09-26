WATCH: Trump’s acting intel chief affirms support for whistleblower in opening testimony
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Thursday affirmed his support for the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.
During his opening testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Maguire emphasized the importance of whistleblowers in honest governance and said that he was committed to protecting the whistleblower’s identity.
“I want to also state my support for the whistleblower and the rights and the laws,” he said. “Whistleblowing has a history in our country dating back to the continental congress. This is not surprising, because as a nation, we desire for good government. Therefore, we must protect those who demonstrate courage to report alleged wrongdoing whether on the battlefield or in the workplace. I applaud all employees who come forward under this act. I am committed to ensuring all whistleblower complaints are handled appropriately and to protecting the rights of whistleblowers.”
