WATCH: Trump’s spiritual adviser screams about Satan, free healthcare, and human trafficking in bonkers sermon
Prosperity gospel preacher Paula White, who has laid claim as President Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” was recently filmed delivering a bonkers sermon that attacked plans to give Americans free health care and claimed that the mobile app SnapChat was designed to facilitate human trafficking.
As reported by Right Wing Watch, White delivered a sermon last month at a church in California in which she boasted of her access to the White House and railed against multiple different culture war grievances.
During her sermon, White told parishioners that “the devil is doing a darn good job” of destroying America and pointed to sex education as a prime example of why.
“Right now, we’re fighting in California — in third grade, in fifth grade — they put certain things on certain vegetables and teach them how to insert them in certain parts of the anatomy,” she thundered.
In an aside, White made bizarre claims about mobile app SnapChat, which she claimed was created to benefit human traffickers.
“SnapChat was created as the largest human trafficking because the greatest people on there were human traffickers because the FBI and intelligence could not do it because it’s live and it’s real time and they can track your kid in less than a second and take them,” she said.
White then moved on to attacking proposals to give Americans free government-funded health care and higher education.
“You want free education? Really? You want free healthcare? Really?” she said. “Lyndon Johnson sent 100,000 social workers out, looked for every black pregnant woman, created a system called welfare and drove the male out of the household and said, ‘We’re going to destroy the black community because we’re going to destroy the family.'”
Watch the full video below.
Paula White Dedicates the White House as 'Holy Ground' Sanctified by 'The Superior Blood of Jesus' from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
Trump kicks John Bolton on his way out: Kim Jong-un ‘wanted nothing to do’ with him and ‘I don’t blame him’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took another shot at departed national security adviser John Bolton, and he specifically called him out for damaging his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
While speaking with reporters, the president said that Bolton had hurt his efforts at diplomacy when he publicly promoted the idea of doing to North Korea what the American government under former President Barack Obama had done in Libya.
"We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model," the president said. "He made a mistake. As soon as he mentioned that, the Libyan model, what a disaster... and he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea?"
Woman cries censorship after her personalized ‘Trump 2020’ brick is yanked from city sidewalk
A brick inscribed with words promoting President Trump's 2020 reelection has been removed from a sidewalk after a wave of backlash, WFTV9 reports.
Afien Casey, 80, paid $95 for the brick and expected it to be laid along Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The brick was inscribed with the words "Trump 2020, Drain Swamp, Brandon & OMA." According to WFTV, "Brandon" is Casey's 14-year-old grandson and she goes by the nickname "OMA."
WATCH: Trump gets defensive when asked if he directed White House chief of staff to go after weather forecasters
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney instructed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to pressure climate scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to say President Trump was right when he falsely claimed Hurricane Dorian was heading towards Alabama.
Asked about whether he asked Mulvaney to pressure Ross, the president denied it and blamed the media. "No, I never did that. ...That’s fake news,” Trump insisted.
Watch video below: