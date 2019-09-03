Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Woman beat elderly Lyft driver — and police took the handcuffs off and let her go

Published

48 mins ago

on

Dashcam footage showing a violent attack on a Lyft driver was posted on social media, Next Shark reported Tuesday.

The footage was reportedly released by the man’s daughter, Ionny Hwang. It shows the attack taking place on Market Street — the main road downtown San Francisco – at the corner of Noe Street in the Castro District.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This past Saturday evening, my dad was driving for Lyft in San Francisco, and was punched and assaulted repeatedly by a female passenger. She whacked and beat my dad at least four times. The inside of his lip is bruised deep purple,” Hwang posted on Facebook. “She was released by the police before they understood the situation, and all we have is her first name, Patricia.”

“The police officer came and my dad flagged him down. The officer found the assailant and put her in handcuffs. My dad thought the police were handling the situation, so he went to re-park his car, which was next to a red zone. When he came back, the police officer had LET HER GO. To my knowledge, the officer did not properly ID Patricia; all we have is her first name,” she continued.

She said she was “beyond livid” with the situation.

“My heart breaks every time I watch this video and I am so upset by this entire situation. This could’ve happened to anyone’s parents, this could’ve happened to anybody. This kind of behavior is so ugly and beyond inconsiderate, and should absolutely not be allowed to slide,” she added. “I’m not going to give up until she faces consequences for her actions of what she did to my dad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE HELP ME BY SHARING THIS POST ON YOUR STORY— The things we see or hear about on social media can be unnerving, but you never expect it to happen to you or your family. I’m beyond LIVID with this situation involving my dad. This past Saturday evening, my dad was driving for Lyft in San Francisco, and was punched and assaulted repeatedly by a female passenger. She whacked and beat my dad at least four times. The inside of his lip is bruised deep purple. Not once did he do anything but shield himself; he didn’t know that the situation was caught on his dash-cam, and thought she would accuse him if he tried to defend himself. She was released by the police before they understood the situation, and all we have is her first name, Patricia. #lyft #sf #norcal #bayarea #assault #attack

A post shared by @ _ionny on

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Sarah Sanders PAC has collected just $10,000 – and her dad is urging people not to donate

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Since Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped down as White House press secretary, there have been whispers she plans to run for governor of Arkansas. To that effect, a PAC has been set up, Draft Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas Political Action Committee, encouraging her to do so.

But according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the PAC has collected less than $10,000 — and Sanders' own father is urging people not to give any more.

"[Neither] Sarah nor anyone connected to her has ANYTHING to do with it," wrote Mike Huckabee, himself a former governor of Arkansas, in a text message to the Democrat-Gazette. "The person who launched it is unknown to everyone in Sarah's family, her political orbit, or her circle of friends."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump starts to plot his ‘revenge’ after his presidency: Bill O’Reilly book

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Most former presidents search for projects that help communities, start foundations and more public services after they leave the office. Former President Jimmy Carter has become the unofficial ambassador to build homes for those in poverty and helping stop diseases in Africa. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have started a foundation that works to help youth in Chicago and internationally, get more involved in making their communities a better place. President Donald Trump has opted for a different path: revenge.

A new book by former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, The United States of Trump, quotes the president promising he'll strike back against the media when he leaves the White House. A Washington Examiner review cited the most "insightful" conversation between the two men coming at the end of the book.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina court strikes down state house districts as unconstitutional gerrymander

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the News & Observer reported that a state court in North Carolina has ruled the state's legislative districts unconstitutional due to an extreme pro-GOP gerrymander, and must be redrawn ahead of the 2020 election.

The ruling is part of a lawsuit filed by Democrats and anti-gerrymandering activists, arguing that the GOP intentionally drew districts to prevent Democratic voters from electing as many legislators as their presence in the population. It may ultimately be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where liberals hold a 6-1 majority.

Continue Reading
 
 