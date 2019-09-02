WATCH: Woman refuses to let interracial couple get married at her venue because it’s against her ‘Christian beliefs’

A white woman was caught on camera over the weekend saying that the wedding venue she manages will not marry interracial or LGBT couples because it goes against her “Christian beliefs.”

Deep South Voice reports that a manager Boone’s Camp Event Hall in Boonville, Mississippi told LaKambria Welch this past weekend that her brother and his fiance would not be able to get married at the venue because it has a policy against hosting “mixed” marriages.

Welch’s brother, who is black, had been working with the venue to arrange a wedding with his fiance, who is a white woman. The venue abruptly told Welch’s brother that he would not be able to get married there roughly one week after they started making arrangements, however, because his marriage would violate the venue’s religious convictions.

Welch proceeded to go to the venue and asked a woman there why her brother could not get married there.

“First of all, we don’t do gay weddings or mixed race, because of our Christian race — I mean, our Christian belief,” the woman tells Welch in the video.

Welch interjects and points out that her family are Christians as well, and then asks the woman to explain what passage in the Bible opposes letting interracial couples get married.

“Well, I don’t want to argue my faith,” the woman replies. “We just don’t participate.”

Watch the video below.