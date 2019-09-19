Watergate lawyer predicts Lewandowski will get slapped with contempt charges: ‘Don’t think he’s going to skate’
Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean told CNN on Thursday that Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski shouldn’t be breathing any sighs of relief after his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee devolved into a circus.
Specifically, Dean said that Lewandowski is nowhere close to being off the hook just because the committee has not yet held him in contempt of Congress, as it always takes the legislative branch time to level such charges.
“The House has never really set up a very streamlined system for contempt,” he said. “Either when somebody denies a subpoena, ignores a subpoena, doesn’t produce evidence, or, indeed is disrespectful, as Lewandowski was during his hearing, what happens is, they have to have a ruling of the committee first that the witness is in contempt. Then take that to the House of Representatives and the full house has to vote on it.”
Dean said that he believes Lewandowski is still in big trouble, even if it takes Congress longer than it should to act.
“I don’t think Lewandowski is going to skate on this one,” he said. “I think he offended the committee. He was very infantile in his presentation.”
CNN
‘This will not end well’: Ex-FBI counselor James Baker expects whistleblower complaint to be made public by reporters
The former general counsel of the FBI, James Baker, told CNN Thursday that President Donald Trump's whistleblower scandal likely "will not end well."
This week, Americans learned that an intelligence officer found something President Donald Trump said to a foreign leader so disturbing that the staffer filed a whistleblower complaint.
The president called it "fake news," asking if people think he's dumb enough to say something inappropriate. Past incidents, however, show that Trump frequently says inappropriate things regardless of his audience.
CNN
Former GOP intel chair spooked by Trump’s foreign phone call scandal: ‘This is a serious charge’
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), a former FBI special agent and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, found himself feeling unnerved by President Donald Trump's latest scandal involving an alleged "promise" to a foreign leader that was flagged by a whistleblower within the intelligence community.
Appearing on CNN, Rogers said that Congress does need to know more about the whistleblower complaint and he called it a "serious charge." However, he also cautioned against airing things out in public because presidents are supposed to have significant flexibility when it comes to conducting foreign policy in secret.
CNN
‘Trump is really in trouble’: CNN polling experts drop bomb on president’s re-election hopes
CNN polling analyst Harry Enten and political analyst John Avlon on Thursday both looked at some recent polling data and came to the same conclusion: President Donald Trump has dug himself a massive hole.
During a discussion about a recent Fox News poll of the 2020 Democratic primary, Enten and Avlon noticed that the survey showed Trump losing to all major Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Enten then zeroed in on the whopping 15-point lead that Biden has in the Fox poll, which Enten said is unprecedented at this point in the race against an incumbent president.