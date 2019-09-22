‘We are the people’: Watch Billy Porter get a standing ovation for his passionate speech at the Emmys

In a powerful and passionate speech accepting his Emmy, “Pose” actor Billy Porter showered the audience with love and proudly reminded all of their right to belong and be loved.

“Oh, my God. God bless you all! The category is love, y’all, love!” Porter exclaimed.

The epic FX show “Pose” depicts Black and Latinos in the LGBTQ ballroom culture of New York City in the 1980s in the first season and the early 1990s in the second season.

“I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day,” he said. “James Baldwin wrote, ‘It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.’ I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right.”

He thanked his team, his co-actors, his family and expressed his heartfelt love for all of them.

“Oh, my goodness. oh, my goodness,” he said, breathlessly. “We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t ever stop telling the truth. They’re telling me to please stop. God bless you.”

Porter’s win was historic in that he is the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama category.

Watch the speech below: