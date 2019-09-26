Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We got your back, Mr. President’: Right-wing sheriffs vow loyalty to Trump at White House event

Published

1 hour ago

on

Following the release of the shocking whistleblower report about Donald Trump allegedly soliciting foreign election interference, President Donald Trump held an event with conservative sheriffs at the White House.

Despite Trump having admitted to most of the allegations at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into his interactions with Ukraine, the sheriffs still stood by the Republican president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sheriff officials and law enforcement applaud and cheer as Trump approaches and shakes hands with the crowd,” the pool report stated.

“We got your back, Mr. President,” the sheriffs shouted at Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AOC demands Republicans read the whistleblower report on Trump — or resign from Congress

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Republican elected officials are struggling to answer questions about what is in the whistleblower report, with many claiming they have not read it.

The report (PDF) is only seven pages, plus a two-page appendix.

CNN interviewed eleven Republican senators, but only one said they had read the report.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News in ‘management bedlam’ as top brass fights and frets over Trump’s future: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

According to Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair, the looming prospect of President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings is taking a rough toll on the management of Fox News, with squabbling and hand-wringing behind the scenes from top executives and anchors at the right-wing network often sardonically referred to as Trump's "state TV."

"Inside Fox News, tensions over Trump are becoming harder to contain as a long-running cold war between the network's news and opinion sides turns hot," wrote Sherman. "Fox has often taken a nothing-to-see-here approach to Trump scandals, but impeachment is a different animal. 'It's management bedlam,' a Fox staffer told me. 'This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York Times blasted for outing whistleblower and ‘putting his life in danger’

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are offering $50,000 for information about the whistleblower, presumably, so they can doxx him/her and wage an all-out attack against the person. Meanwhile, The New York Times is being blamed for doing the work for them.

The site "Task & Purpose" noted that the New York Times profile about the whistleblower laid out enough identifying details that a smart activist could figure out the CIA officer's information and put the person's life in danger.

Continue Reading
 
 