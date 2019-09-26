‘We got your back, Mr. President’: Right-wing sheriffs vow loyalty to Trump at White House event

Following the release of the shocking whistleblower report about Donald Trump allegedly soliciting foreign election interference, President Donald Trump held an event with conservative sheriffs at the White House.

Despite Trump having admitted to most of the allegations at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into his interactions with Ukraine, the sheriffs still stood by the Republican president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sheriff officials and law enforcement applaud and cheer as Trump approaches and shakes hands with the crowd,” the pool report stated.

“We got your back, Mr. President,” the sheriffs shouted at Trump.

Could hear what @POTUS initially told the sheriffs, but they shouted, "we got your back, Mr. President." pic.twitter.com/xvVig61JJ7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2019

Sheriffs present @POTUS with plaque honoring his "unwavering efforts to stop illegal immigration." Pres calls it "an important award." pic.twitter.com/kROS6deGPS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2019