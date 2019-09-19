We’ve been living in ‘Game of Thrones’: Ex-CIA official blasts Trump for trying to crush whistleblower

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former CIA Counterterrorism Center Deputy Director Philip Mudd laid into President Donald Trump over his administration’s efforts to quash a whistleblower with sensitive information on a promise Trump allegedly made to a foreign leader.

“You watch Game of Thrones on TV … In the past 24 hours I feel look we’ve lived it,” said Mudd. “Let me give you a take — I’m not sure of any side except the White House is wrong here. The inspector general says, I have something so egregious that I need to act on it, even if it includes activities of the White House. You have the acting DNI saying, that might be egregious activity but if it’s White House personnel they don’t work for me. I’m supposed to report on people who work for me and activities that might be inappropriate among my employees. Why am I responsible to reporting to Congress on somebody at the White House who is not my employee? I’m not sure anybody is wrong here. Both may be right. The person in the middle, I think, is the president and I think it’s going to come out.”

“What about the whistleblower, though, who did the right thing in seeing something that the whistleblower thought was egregious, reported it according to the law, did the right thing and now is kind of hanging out there?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“I think it’s every whistleblower does this. I think this has more to do with the president than the whistleblower. You have a president who does stuff that’s unethical. What’s the right avenue to report it? The intel guys, no, the FBI, no, the Congress, no. There’s no precedent!”

Watch below: