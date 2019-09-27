Whistleblower complaint shows ‘Trump is a habitual criminal’ abusing his office: James Risen
Democrats are ramping up efforts to impeach President Trump for pressing the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Nearly 90% of House Democrats now support impeachment. On Thursday, a declassified version of a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower was released, detailing his concerns about Trump’s July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky. In the complaint, the unnamed whistleblower — who has been identified as a CIA official — accused the president of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The complaint also revealed details about how the White House attempted to “lock down” all records of Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky by moving a transcript of the call to a standalone computer system reserved for codeword-level intelligence information. The whistleblower wrote in his complaint, “According to White House officials I spoke with, this was ‘not the first time’ under this Administration that a Presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information.” For more on the unfolding scandal, we speak with James Risen, senior national security correspondent for The Intercept.
Whistleblower complaint shows ‘Trump is a habitual criminal’ abusing his office: James Risen
Democrats are ramping up efforts to impeach President Trump for pressing the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Nearly 90% of House Democrats now support impeachment. On Thursday, a declassified version of a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower was released, detailing his concerns about Trump’s July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky. In the complaint, the unnamed whistleblower — who has been identified as a CIA official — accused the president of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The complaint also revealed details about how the White House attempted to “lock down” all records of Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky by moving a transcript of the call to a standalone computer system reserved for codeword-level intelligence information. The whistleblower wrote in his complaint, “According to White House officials I spoke with, this was 'not the first time' under this Administration that a Presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information.” For more on the unfolding scandal, we speak with James Risen, senior national security correspondent for The Intercept.
The GOP is spouting off these 4 debunked talking points in hopes of discrediting the whistleblower complaint
In the wake of the whistleblower allegations against President Trump, some Republicans have hit the ground defending him with a set of key talking points that, according to the Washington Post's Amber Phillips, are easily debunked. She focuses on four main talking points emanating from Republicans in Congress, starting with the claim that there is no "quid pro quo" in the infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- a claim she says is "technically true" but ignores the fact that a quid pro quo is clearly implied during the conversation.
Commentary
Trump consumed with self-pitying paranoia as the Ukraine scandal spirals out of his control
Under what was reportedly mounting pressure from Republicans, the White House was forced to release two damning documents this week that will likely lead to the impeachment of the president: a memorialized telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a whistleblower report about that call and many other things, including how far the White House went to cover it up. The fact that this material was released so quickly indicates that the White House expects to lose the impeachment vote in the House and are counting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the "gravedigger of democracy" himself, either to refuse to hold a trial at all or to ensure that no such trial produces a two-thirds majority for conviction. That's probably a good bet.