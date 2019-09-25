Quantcast
Connect with us

Whistleblower complaint will be declassified and posted online: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said this afternoon that she couldn’t comment on the whistleblower complaint that she had read because President Donald Trump ordered it classified. That complaint has now been declassified, according to CNN.

Reporter Dana Bash announced on air that the complaint will be available to the public in the morning with a link online to review, two sources told her. It’s unknown how much of the complaint will be redacted for security reasons or if the full complaint in its entirety will be released.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected to be available prior to the director of national intelligence testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower complaint will be declassified and posted online: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said this afternoon that she couldn't comment on the whistleblower complaint that she had read because President Donald Trump ordered it classified. That complaint has now been declassified, according to CNN.

Reporter Dana Bash announced on air that the complaint will be available to the public in the morning with a link online to review. It's unknown how much of the complaint will be redacted for security reasons or if the full complaint in its entirety will be released.

It is expected to be available prior to the director of national intelligence testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New report suggests the ‘records’ of Trump’s Ukraine call were handled in an ‘unusual manner’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

While the memo of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignited a massive backlash from Democrats and spurred calls for impeachment, a report late Wednesday night from the New York Times suggests that there may be even more duplicity to uncover.

The report on the July 25 call showed that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 presidential candidate. Trump’s lawyer, Giuliani, had been carrying on a months-long campaign to push for this probe, as well as another investigation concerning the origins of the Russia investigation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump looked like a beaten dog’: NBC analyst says the president ‘seems limp’

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

On MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell, NBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann explained who could be learned from Trump's demeanor during a rambling press conference at the United Nations.

"John Heilemann, who is the Donald Trump who you saw today at the United Nations?" O'Donnell asked. "That was a lifeless Donald Trump at the United Nations."

"I think deflated," Heilemann replied.

"And if not wholly defeated yet, Lawrence, I think you started to see signs of what a defeated Donald Trump would look like," he continued. "Today he seemed limp -- as if the air had been kind of taken out.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image