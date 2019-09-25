Whistleblower complaint will be declassified and posted online: CNN
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said this afternoon that she couldn’t comment on the whistleblower complaint that she had read because President Donald Trump ordered it classified. That complaint has now been declassified, according to CNN.
Reporter Dana Bash announced on air that the complaint will be available to the public in the morning with a link online to review, two sources told her. It’s unknown how much of the complaint will be redacted for security reasons or if the full complaint in its entirety will be released.
It is expected to be available prior to the director of national intelligence testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.
