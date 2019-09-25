Whistleblower complaint will be delivered to congress ‘this afternoon’

The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump will be delivered to Congress on Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m., Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has revealed, per Politico’s Jake Sherman.
The complaint reportedly includes multiple instances of alleged misconduct by Trump and some of his associates, including the now-infamous phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured him to launch an investigation against prospective 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Although the complaint originated from a single whistleblower, it was deemed both credible and urgent by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who requested that it be forwarded to congressional intelligence committees.
However, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire held up on forwarding the complaint to Congress because he was reportedly worried he didn’t have the jurisdiction power to do so because the complaint was about the president rather than about a member of the intelligence community.
After this, the Office of Legal Counsel declared that Maguire doesn’t have the statutory authority to hand over the complaint, which is what prompted a lengthy standoff between Congress and the White House over the complaint’s release.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.