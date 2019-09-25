Whistleblower complaint will be delivered to congress ‘this afternoon’

The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump will be delivered to Congress on Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m., Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has revealed, per Politico’s Jake Sherman.

The complaint reportedly includes multiple instances of alleged misconduct by Trump and some of his associates, including the now-infamous phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured him to launch an investigation against prospective 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Although the complaint originated from a single whistleblower, it was deemed both credible and urgent by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who requested that it be forwarded to congressional intelligence committees.

However, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire held up on forwarding the complaint to Congress because he was reportedly worried he didn’t have the jurisdiction power to do so because the complaint was about the president rather than about a member of the intelligence community.

After this, the Office of Legal Counsel declared that Maguire doesn’t have the statutory authority to hand over the complaint, which is what prompted a lengthy standoff between Congress and the White House over the complaint’s release.