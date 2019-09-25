Quantcast
Connect with us

Whistleblower complaint will be delivered to congress ‘this afternoon’

Published

15 mins ago

on

The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump will be delivered to Congress on Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m., Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has revealed, per Politico’s Jake Sherman.

The complaint reportedly includes multiple instances of alleged misconduct by Trump and some of his associates, including the now-infamous phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured him to launch an investigation against prospective 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the complaint originated from a single whistleblower, it was deemed both credible and urgent by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who requested that it be forwarded to congressional intelligence committees.

However, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire held up on forwarding the complaint to Congress because he was reportedly worried he didn’t have the jurisdiction power to do so because the complaint was about the president rather than about a member of the intelligence community.

After this, the Office of Legal Counsel declared that Maguire doesn’t have the statutory authority to hand over the complaint, which is what prompted a lengthy standoff between Congress and the White House over the complaint’s release.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower complaint will be delivered to congress ‘this afternoon’

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump will be delivered to Congress on Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m., Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has revealed, per Politico's Jake Sherman.

The complaint reportedly includes multiple instances of alleged misconduct by Trump and some of his associates, including the now-infamous phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured him to launch an investigation against prospective 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BOMBSHELL: Trump’s acting DNI threatened to resign because he feared White House would make him stonewall Congress

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign his position because he feared the Trump White House would try to prevent him from freely testifying before Congress this week.

The Washington Post reports that Maguire believed the White House "might attempt to force him to stonewall Congress when he testifies Thursday about an explosive whistleblower complaint about the president."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ukraine transcript reveals exactly how foreign leaders manipulate Trump’s vanity

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the White House released a partial transcript of a conversation President Donald Trump had with the president of Ukraine. The release of the transcript was meant to allay fears that Trump had promised Volodymyr Zelensky military aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, a political opponent.

But the transcript raised more questions than it answered. Writing in Esquire, columnist Jack Holmes observes that the transcript is a revealing record on how Trump engages with foreign leaders—as well as how they respond to him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image