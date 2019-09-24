Whistleblower has just asked to speak with House Intelligence Committee
The unnamed intelligence official who filed what the inspector general called an “urgent” and “credible” complaint against President Donald Trump has requested to speak with the House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff announces via Twitter:
We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.
We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019
The announcement comes just minutes after President Trump announced he has authorized the release of a transcript of his telephone call with the president of Ukraine. The whistleblower complaint is not limited to just that call, but reportedly lists “multiple actions” Trump has taken that were so “troubling” the intelligence community’s inspector general green-lighted it – only to have the White House block the complaint from being handed over to Congress.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
