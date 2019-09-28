White House aides who helped Trump hide incriminating transcripts on private server could face charges: Ex-US Attorney

One of the key elements of the Ukraine scandal is that the whistleblower alleged President Donald Trump improperly stored transcripts of his calls with foreign leaders on a server intended for highly classified information, as a means of preventing other government officials from knowing what he said.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested that the people who helped Trump do this could face charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barbara, does anyone have any legal exposure for having hidden those transcripts?” asked anchor Joy Reid.

“I think so,” said McQuade. “Corrupt intent is an essential element. And facts matter. So I think investigating the purpose in locking down those transcripts will be essential here before we can conclude whether there was criminal intent.”

Watch below: