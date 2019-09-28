White House aides who helped Trump hide incriminating transcripts on private server could face charges: Ex-US Attorney
One of the key elements of the Ukraine scandal is that the whistleblower alleged President Donald Trump improperly stored transcripts of his calls with foreign leaders on a server intended for highly classified information, as a means of preventing other government officials from knowing what he said.
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested that the people who helped Trump do this could face charges.
“Barbara, does anyone have any legal exposure for having hidden those transcripts?” asked anchor Joy Reid.
“I think so,” said McQuade. “Corrupt intent is an essential element. And facts matter. So I think investigating the purpose in locking down those transcripts will be essential here before we can conclude whether there was criminal intent.”
Watch below:
John Roberts ‘loathes’ being described as in Trump’s ‘pocket’ — here’s how it could affect an impeachment trial
If President Donald Trump is impeached, it will ultimately be senators who decide whether or not to remove him from office.
But there's one other key figure in an impeachment trial: Chief Justice John Roberts, who has presided over the most right-wing Supreme Court in decades — and who would preside over the trial in the Senate.
As Constitutional Accountability Center president Elizabeth Wydra told MSNBC anchor Alex Witt on Saturday, this would be a critical, and uncomfortable, moment for Roberts in his career.
"What can we expect from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts?" asked Witt. "Are there any clues from what you have observed from him on the bench?"
‘Shrieking maniac’ Trump is deeply ‘disturbed’ and getting worse with impeachment on the horizon: columnist
Writing at the New York Times, columnist Roger Cohen labeled Donald Trump a "shrieking maniac" and said he is becoming unglued before our eyes now that the Democratic-controlled House is finally opening impeachment hearings.
As the president frantically tweets threats at Democrats and wails about "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT," Cohen notes Trump came into office as a "shrieking maniac" and has only grown worse as the pressures of the job -- and his inability to obey the law -- have gotten to him.
Internet brutally schools Lindsey Graham for whining ‘hearsay’ can’t be used in Trump impeachment hearings
On Saturday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Twitter that the whistleblower's account of President Donald Trump's call pressuring the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn't be usable in an impeachment inquiry, because the whistleblower hadn't seen or heard the behavior firsthand:
In America you can’t even get a parking ticket based on hearsay testimony.
But you can impeach a president?
I certainly hope not.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 28, 2019