White House leaks claim to Fox News the whistleblower has ‘political bias’
The Trump White House has leaked to Fox News its claim the whistleblower –whose multi-faceted complaint against President Donald Trump led to the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry earlier Tuesday — is now seen as having “political bias.”
In a clear attempt to discredit the unnamed whistleblower — who is an intelligence official — and thus their complaint, Fox News cites an anonymous source identified only as a “senior Trump administration official.”
That unnamed individual “told Fox News late Tuesday that the administration will release a document showing the intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower who leveled an explosive accusation against President Trump concerning his talks with Ukraine had ‘political bias’ in favor of ‘a rival candidate’ of the president.”
That same intelligence community inspector general had found the whistleblower’s complaint to be “credible” and “urgent.”
A whistleblower’s possible motivation or political ties do not change facts. President Donald Trump has already admitted to committing illegal acts.
The newly-announced formal impeachment inquiry is not based solely on the whistleblower’s complaint, which the Trump administration for weeks has been refusing to hand over to Congress. By law it was required to do so weeks ago. It has yet to do so.
President Trump Tuesday night agreed to give to Congress a transcript of a telephone call he had with the president of Ukraine. There is no reason, based on the Trump administration’s history of altering or wrongly transcribing official government documents, it will be full or credible.
The White House Tuesday night also said it will finally release to Congress the whistleblower complaint. Again, there is no reason to believe it will be full or a credibly redacted or edited version.
Israel final vote results give Netanyahu additional seat
Israel's election committee published final results from last week's election on Wednesday that gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud an additional seat, but which did not change the deadlock the country faces.
The final results from the September 17 vote gave the rightwing Likud 32 seats compared to Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White's 33 in the 120-seat parliament.
The two parties are in the process of trying to negotiate a unity coalition, and President Reuven Rivlin has one week to name someone to form a government.
Likud's additional seat came at the expense of one of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, United Torah Judaism, which now has seven.
2020 Election
Hunter Biden and Ukraine: The back story
Then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the fore of American efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and fight corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter joined a Ukrainian gas company.
The Obama White House said at the time that there was no conflict because the younger Biden was a private citizen. And there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.