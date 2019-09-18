White House pulls new FEMA nominee for barroom brawl — but not for his boss’ bribery
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Wednesday show detailing that Jeff Byard, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead FEMA, has withdrawn his name from nomination because of an “altercation” previously reported.
Already Trump’s FEMA is having problems because of the lead FEMA officials being named in serious bribery scandals. Byard’s boss, in particular, is under a 10-count indictment. To make matters worse, a former deputy is also under indictment, but for a completely different case involving a 2013 Navy scandal.
“Any mystery around that part of the guy’s past would have been cleared up this past year in August when he was indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged involvement in that Navy bribery scheme,” Maddow reported. “He was arrested thereafter.”
“They must have gotten along so well at the office, right?” Maddow joked. “Secret Santa, ‘Oh, look, you got me a ski mask. Is that a fingerprint removal kit? Oh, my God. Who wants the fake I.D. for opening Swiss bank accounts? I’ll trade you that for the lock picks.’ What was going on? How do you end up with — if you were aiming at hiring multiple felony bribery indicted — I mean…”
Maddow reported that no one was willing to say what the hold up was in the background check, but she explained there was an “altercation.” It was said to have been a barroom brawl.
Ultimately, the Trump administration has now decided to nominate Peter Gaynor.
Right-wing activists call on Mitch McConnell to stop blocking election security bills
On Wednesday, CNN reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing renewed pressure to take up election security legislation, from a pair of unlikely sources: Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, and FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon.
Norquist — who once famously said that he wanted to slash government to a size where he could "drown it in a bathtub" — called for hand-marked paper ballots, and urged Congress to pass something similar to the bipartisan Secure Elections Act, which would have given states incentives to switch to secure voting methods and promoted data-sharing to identify threats. The measure was first introduced in 2017 by Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), James Lankford (D-OK), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), but never came to a vote.
DNI whistleblower complaint stems from promise Trump allegedly made in phone call to foreign leader: report
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the source of the whistleblower complaint currently being suppressed by the Director of National Intelligence is a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.
According to the report, the whistleblower became aware that the president made a "promise" to this unspecified foreign leader, and was so disturbed by the nature of that promise that he or she filed a complaint through channels set up to help whistleblower claims involving classified information.
White supremacists are making a list to track Jews critical of them
The next step of the white supremacist attack on the United States is creating a list of Jewish people.
Mother Jones reported the story Wednesday that any Jews who complain about white nationalists are listed and tracked by a fast-growing group on the app Telegram.
An anonymous activist created a list of 367 Telegram channels that he or she posted on PrivateBin last week, as the app is quickly becoming a welcoming place for those who've been shut out of other apps, social media or websites.