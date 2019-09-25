White House staff told Trump his call with Ukraine ‘was one of his better’ phone calls with foreign leaders

As President Donald Trump’s week of terrible news continues, a Washington Post report is detailing some of the behind-the-scenes conversations between the president and his White House staff.

“On Wednesday morning, aides invited roughly a dozen Republican lawmakers to the White House to preview and discuss the transcript before it was released to the public,” The Post reported. “At one point, Trump called in from New York, and attendees described him as generally in a good mood — ‘chagrined’ but not angry, though skittish about some of the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At one point, the group began joking with the president that ‘this was one of his better’ phone calls with foreign leaders, an attendee said. And even privately, Trump did not believe his conversation with the Ukrainian president was problematic, according to four people with whom he spoke.”

It’s unclear if Trump’s advisors were trying to save-face, spin to Republicans or were unaware of the severity of what they were about to release.

“He feels it’s going to help him on balance. Rather than have it out there week after week, saying he is demanding a quid pro quo, he just gets it out here,” said Trump pal Rep. Peter King (R-NY).. “There are a number of Republicans in the House who are definitely anti-Trump who came up to me today and said, this shows nothing. They weren’t like defending him. They don’t really like him. They just say, ‘Is this the best they have?’”

Read the full report from The Washington Post.