White man shoots 15-year-old black boy in head while he backs away with hands up: police

Published

1 min ago

on

A 54-year-old white man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old black boy in the head.

According to charging documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Joseph Renick fired a single shot from his revolver into the head of 15-year-old Sentonio Cox.

Cox was said to have been retreating with his hands up when he was killed.

The charging document did not explain why Renick shot Cox.

Renick was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Renick has a previous felony conviction for failing to pay child support. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Last month, St. Louis officials announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the shooting deaths of more than a dozen black children.


