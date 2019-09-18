White supremacists are making a list to track Jews critical of them

The next step of the white supremacist attack on the United States is creating a list of Jewish people.

Mother Jones reported the story Wednesday that any Jews who complain about white nationalists are listed and tracked by a fast-growing group on the app Telegram.

An anonymous activist created a list of 367 Telegram channels that he or she posted on PrivateBin last week, as the app is quickly becoming a welcoming place for those who’ve been shut out of other apps, social media or websites.

The list is mostly crafted with old tweets from Jewish people criticizing everything from white supremacy to misogyny or general bigotry. The profiles then show a tweet where the person described themselves as Jewish. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was among the first on the list, though the list outlines many others. Some are activists or journalists, while others were regular individuals or social media commentators. About one dozen people are added each day, Mother Jones reported.

Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, explained that the organizer uses a pseudonym that is neo-Nazi in origin. The individual posted a note in September that they were “14 away from the magic number,” which Segal thinks is 1488 subscribers. The number 14 is the number of words in a common white supremacist slogan and 88 is an abbreviation for “Heil Hitler.”

Telegram said that it prides itself on being a free speech zone. When asked for comment, they refused to clarify to Mother Jones if that includes Nazis using their platform to craft a hitlist.

In the past, neo-Nazis created a browser extension that added a triple parentheses or triple brackets to the names of Jewish reporters or famous Jewish individuals. It was their way of having information about the identity of Jews online. Activists fought the extension by adding the bracks to their own names whether they were Jewish or not.

