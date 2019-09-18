Quantcast
White supremacists are making a list to track Jews critical of them

The next step of the white supremacist attack on the United States is creating a list of Jewish people.

Mother Jones reported the story Wednesday that any Jews who complain about white nationalists are listed and tracked by a fast-growing group on the app Telegram.

An anonymous activist created a list of 367 Telegram channels that he or she posted on PrivateBin last week, as the app is quickly becoming a welcoming place for those who’ve been shut out of other apps, social media or websites.

The list is mostly crafted with old tweets from Jewish people criticizing everything from white supremacy to misogyny or general bigotry. The profiles then show a tweet where the person described themselves as Jewish. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was among the first on the list, though the list outlines many others. Some are activists or journalists, while others were regular individuals or social media commentators. About one dozen people are added each day, Mother Jones reported.

Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, explained that the organizer uses a pseudonym that is neo-Nazi in origin. The individual posted a note in September that they were “14 away from the magic number,” which Segal thinks is 1488 subscribers. The number 14 is the number of words in a common white supremacist slogan and 88 is an abbreviation for “Heil Hitler.”

Telegram said that it prides itself on being a free speech zone. When asked for comment, they refused to clarify to Mother Jones if that includes Nazis using their platform to craft a hitlist.

In the past, neo-Nazis created a browser extension that added a triple parentheses or triple brackets to the names of Jewish reporters or famous Jewish individuals. It was their way of having information about the identity of Jews online. Activists fought the extension by adding the bracks to their own names whether they were Jewish or not.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Pelosi wanted Corey Lewandowski held in contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions: report

According to the Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought top aide to President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, refused to answer questions about his conversation with the president.

According to Lewandowski, the White House Counsel told him not to answer those questions. The problem is that Lewandowski never worked for the White House; he worked for the Trump campaign. So, personal conversations for the purposes of national security are not part of Lewandowski's life.

Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.

Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.

"There is this theme that some suggest that the president's strategy that we allowed isn't working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA," said Pompeo, defending Trump.

New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead

Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.

These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.

Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.

