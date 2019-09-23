Quantcast
Connect with us

White woman caught on video lecturing Hong Kong protesters: ‘Safety is more important than freedom’

Published

1 min ago

on

Video captured in Hong Kong shows a white woman lecturing protesters about why “safety is more important than freedom.”

The video clip was posted on Twitter by the Passion Times.

In the video, the woman is confronted by demonstrators as she takes down protest posters.

“Why don’t the universities get involved instead of protesting?” she asks. “What a waste of time for everybody. You guys should be enjoying your Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Violence breeds violence,” she lectures. “Find me one case where violence led to a solution.”

The woman goes on to tell the protesters, “You guys value freedom more than safety. I think safety is more important than freedom.”

“But they’re worried about their safety here,” a reporter tells the woman.

“Look, your value system is different,” the woman insists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light

Published

4 days ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.

According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."

Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Better wages, more toys’: Watch an adorable 3-year-old girl lead chant at General Motors strike

Published

5 days ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

A 3-year-old girl was caught on video leading a chant of "better wages, more toys" at a the General Motors strike in Ohio.

Video of the girl was posted by Mike Elk of The Payday Report.

WATCH: 3 year old girl leads chant of "Better Wages, More Toys" #gmstrike pic.twitter.com/JRmG7er6Ry

— Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 18, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Activism

WATCH: 16-year-old Greta Thunberg rebukes GOPer who thinks other countries must solve climate change

Published

5 days ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, faced off with members of Congress on Wednesday.

In a hearing before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Thunberg declined to submit a written opening statement.

"I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists and I want you to unite behind the science,” she said.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana tried to make the point that the U.S. should not curb its carbon emissions until other countries agreed to do so.

"Let me ask you a question," Graves said. "If you were sailing across the ocean and you were picking up trash along the way and for every one piece of trash you pick up, there's a boat right next to you dumping out five pieces, how would that make you feel?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image