White woman caught on video lecturing Hong Kong protesters: ‘Safety is more important than freedom’
Video captured in Hong Kong shows a white woman lecturing protesters about why “safety is more important than freedom.”
The video clip was posted on Twitter by the Passion Times.
In the video, the woman is confronted by demonstrators as she takes down protest posters.
“Why don’t the universities get involved instead of protesting?” she asks. “What a waste of time for everybody. You guys should be enjoying your Sunday.”
“Violence breeds violence,” she lectures. “Find me one case where violence led to a solution.”
The woman goes on to tell the protesters, “You guys value freedom more than safety. I think safety is more important than freedom.”
“But they’re worried about their safety here,” a reporter tells the woman.
“Look, your value system is different,” the woman insists.
Watch the video below.
A white woman ripping off posters that Hong Kong protesters put in Prince Edward district, saying that “safety is more important than freedom”. Bet she never has to worry to choose either one. 🙄🤮
pic.twitter.com/PJSlUaIt8T
— The Asian Feminist (@theasianfmnst) September 22, 2019
Activism
Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light
A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.
According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."
Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."
Activism
‘Better wages, more toys’: Watch an adorable 3-year-old girl lead chant at General Motors strike
A 3-year-old girl was caught on video leading a chant of "better wages, more toys" at a the General Motors strike in Ohio.
Video of the girl was posted by Mike Elk of The Payday Report.
WATCH: 3 year old girl leads chant of "Better Wages, More Toys" #gmstrike pic.twitter.com/JRmG7er6Ry
— Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 18, 2019
Activism
WATCH: 16-year-old Greta Thunberg rebukes GOPer who thinks other countries must solve climate change
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, faced off with members of Congress on Wednesday.
In a hearing before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Thunberg declined to submit a written opening statement.
"I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists and I want you to unite behind the science,” she said.
Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana tried to make the point that the U.S. should not curb its carbon emissions until other countries agreed to do so.
"Let me ask you a question," Graves said. "If you were sailing across the ocean and you were picking up trash along the way and for every one piece of trash you pick up, there's a boat right next to you dumping out five pieces, how would that make you feel?"