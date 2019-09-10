Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Why Donald is afraid to tweet about him’: The Internet goes wild with news that even #YangBeatsTrump in latest polls

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, a new poll of New Hampshire released by Emerson College shone a spotlight on an unlikely Democratic candidate: Andrew Yang, an investor and former adviser to President Barack Obama, led President Donald Trump by 8 points.

The development took off on social media, where Yang’s proposal of universal basic income has gained him a cult following. Commenters tweeted #YangBeatsTrump, both celebrating their candidate and mocking Trump:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘casualty’: Kentucky pastor responds after he’s accidentally tagged in president’s insulting tweet

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that Rev. Jonathan Carl, a pastor in Kentucky, wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump after the president mistakenly tagged him in a tweet meant to insult ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

https://twitter.com/jonathancarl/status/1171116275285856257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1171116275285856257&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businessinsider.com%2Fpastor-wrote-open-letter-to-donald-trump-after-he-tweeted-2019-9

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Philly police commissioner caught wearing T-shirt promoting racist ‘Rodney King’ violence by cops

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Residents are demanding the Philadelphia Police Commissioner resign after a photo surfaced of her wearing a shocking T-shirt.

"Philadelphia's Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter is in city council chambers on Tuesday afternoon, speaking about a racially insensitive t-shirt she wore in the 90s," WPVI-TV reported Tuesday.

"The shirt Coulter wore says, 'L.A.P.D. -- We Treat You Like A King.' The shirt references Rodney King, a black man, who was severely beaten by four white police Los Angeles officers," the station noted.

Video of the incident is considered by some to be the first viral video.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Get in the way of a Bible-believing soldier on a mission for Jesus and things can get ugly really fast

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Just ask Bonnie and Mikey Weinstein, co-founders of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, who regularly receive messages like these:

I’m the mother of 4 God fearing children of the Lord Jesus Christ. Do your kids and the Lord’s whole green earth a favor today and choke to death on a chicken bone. You’re a servant of Satan and deserve the flames which surely await you. 2 Peter 2:4. 1 Thessalonians 2:15

Ye better be able to grow eyes in the back of your head jewboy. Lovers of Christ will not be taking anymore of your menacing in the military. Christ’s message of salvation will conquer your kike attacks as Christ was victorious over the Pharisees.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image