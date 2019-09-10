‘Why Donald is afraid to tweet about him’: The Internet goes wild with news that even #YangBeatsTrump in latest polls
On Tuesday, a new poll of New Hampshire released by Emerson College shone a spotlight on an unlikely Democratic candidate: Andrew Yang, an investor and former adviser to President Barack Obama, led President Donald Trump by 8 points.
The development took off on social media, where Yang’s proposal of universal basic income has gained him a cult following. Commenters tweeted #YangBeatsTrump, both celebrating their candidate and mocking Trump:
#YangBeatsTrump which is why Donald is afraid to tweet about him.
“The only thing I worry about is that some total unknown that nobody’s ever heard of comes along” Donald Trump at a rally.
Let’s get the hashtag to the top of trends #YangGang! pic.twitter.com/9ge12d7aUj
— Andrew Yang Fan Page (@AndrewYangFanP1) September 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Not only can he surf crowds, he can win their votes, too.
New @EmersonPolling General Election Head to Heads:@AndrewYang
54% | Trump 46%#Electability #YangBeatsTrump #YangGang pic.twitter.com/zLbi4JrLUT
— Scott Sanchez (@scottsanchez) September 10, 2019
When you hop on Twitter and you see another Andrew Yang hashtag trending #YangBeatsTrump #YangGangLove pic.twitter.com/aDHCIeUw9a
— YG 1000🧢 (@yaanggaang) September 10, 2019
Damn girl, get ‘em. #YangBeatsTrump pic.twitter.com/VW9IQWhlaZ
— Lindsay Jones (@IAmLindsayJones) September 10, 2019
#YangBeatsTrump
I’m using my passion for @AndrewYang‘s campaign to quit smoking. #YangGang
— Randy Carroll (@silksnare) September 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
#YangBeatsTrump at dancing. 😀 pic.twitter.com/FkHOPnb8sc
— Rachel Herrera-YangGang 💰🦅🌈 (@RachelAHerrera4) September 10, 2019
How ironic that the media you hate so much is doing what it can to keep people from knowing about the candidate that will beat you to become the 46th POTUS.#YangBeatsTrump
MATH > MAGAhttps://t.co/QcCyJZWekz
— Scott Santens (@scottsantens) September 10, 2019
