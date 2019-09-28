Quantcast
Connect with us

Will Constitutional outlaw Trump implode with lies before he’s impeached?

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Donald Trump said he believes the Constitution lets him do “whatever I want as President.” In over two and a half years, Trump has been a serial violator of the Constitution, unmatched by any president in American history. Just about every day he is a constitutional outlaw.

Constitutional scholar Bruce Fein has documented twelve categories of major constitutional transgressions. Some are also statutory crimes. Many of these involve Trump overpowering the critical separation of powers that our founders rigorously established to assure that the president does not become a monarch like King George III.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been a serial violator of the Constitution, unmatched by any president in American history. Just about every day he is a constitutional outlaw.

The framers were very clear that Congress and only Congress can appropriate monies for the Executive branch to spend; that only Congress can declare war; that the president must faithfully execute the laws; and that the Congress has the full authority to investigate the executive branch for abuses, irregularities, illegalities, or the need for new laws. Trump totally defies Congressional subpoenas for documents and witnesses. That grave overthrow of constitutional government is alone enough for eviction from office.

When he is not openly violating the Constitution, Trump lies and commits impeachable offenses.

The most recent violation was in seeking from a foreign power—Ukraine—assistance in influencing our presidential election in his favor by investigating a major challenger—former Vice President Joseph Biden and his son. He dangled a $250 million military aid package (maybe more) to Ukraine by suspending it before speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the telephone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s words, finally moved the reluctant House leader. After being AWOL on all the other serious, repeated flouting of constitutional behavior, she is now focusing on Trump and Ukraine.

Much has been reported about Trump’s chronic lying. He lies daily, sometimes hourly, with his tweets and public blather. The Washington Post has catalogued over 12,000 prevarications and false statements since January 2017. Not enough, however, has been made of the aggregate effects of such lying as a living. Trump creates illusions about himself, about his alleged achievements, and about conditions in the United States and world. He spreads constant lies and transmits the lies of others. Often these are monstrous lies, which slander innocent people and trick his supporters into believing him because they think no president could possibly lie like that to them. These are dangerous obsessions for a president.

Trump says he wants everyone to have “beautiful” health insurance, yet he pushes Congress to change Obamacare, stripping twenty million people of health insurance without any substitute program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump brags about consistently defying Congressional statutes by dismantling federal agencies established to protect all Americans where they live, work, and raise their families.

Trump says we have the cleanest air and water ever, yet his henchmen are running these agencies into the ground and repealing or weakening life-saving pollution controls. The result is more toxic air in your lungs, more child asthma, and dirtier drinking water.

Trump lies about voter fraud, about not using his office to enrich his business, and about all the new factories coming to the U.S. He even lies about the weather, damaging the credibility of the National Weather Service. He denies his sexual exploits and hush money payments. He rejects without evidence ten serious obstruction of justice actions documented in the Mueller Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump denies that his cuts in food stamps will leave over half a million children without a free school lunch. He denies that his tax cut overwhelmingly benefited the super-rich and major corporations.

Trump says his nominees are extremely qualified. In reality, whether it is the EPA, the public lands agency, the Department of Labor, or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Trump has chosen lawless people whose main qualification was urging the abolition or weakening of these federal law enforcers against corporate crimes and abuses.

Trump falsely says that climate disruption is not scientifically established, but a “Chinese hoax,” while our country in plain sight is being battered by record breaking heat waves, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and tornadoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says coal, oil, and gas are better for America than wind power (which he says causes cancer) and solar energy, which are cheaper and safer.

Trump is actually increasing deadly greenhouse gases as a result and worsening the climate crisis that the Pentagon calls a national security risk.

Trump regularly calls legislators investigating him “sick,” “treasonous,” “crooked,” and “low-IQ.” Truthfully these are descriptions of him.

Trump keeps promising to control soaring drug prices while refusing to get that job done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lies about the massiveness of his wealth, yet opposes any release of his tax returns.

Trump says brutal dictators are doing great for their people, ignoring the obvious facts.

Trump operates in a vast cocoon of falsity and refuses to read and consult with people who are not sycophants. This is an egomaniacal, narcissistic illusionist who could start wars, has his hand on the nuclear trigger, and believes he is about the law and Congressional controls.

Trump regularly calls legislators investigating him “sick,” “treasonous,” “crooked,” and “low-IQ.” Truthfully these are descriptions of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, unlike Clinton who was impeached by the House in 1998, has successfully resisted testifying or being questioned under oath. He is a many sided fugitive from justice, one or more steps above of the law.

Pelosi is making a mistake if she doesn’t go forward with the full articles of impeachment against Trump. Relying on the Ukraine betrayal is not enough to counter the attack by Trump’s avalanche of lies, phony distractions, and possibly a “wag the dog,” desperation overseas.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defender slammed for claim impeachment will be a waste of time: ‘So you’re saying ignore corruption’

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a conservative radio host attempted to make the case the Congress is wasting its time with an impeachment inquiry and subsequent trial, only to be accused by a fellow panelist of wanting to cover up corruption at the White House.

Appearing with host Frances Rivera, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and conservative attorney Chandelle Summer faced off with Summer saying the Republicans have a problem -- and that they should concentrate on spreading the message that impeachment would be disruptive.

"The better strategy, I think for the Republicans to take right now is to emphasize the turmoil that this will cast the country into if we go through an extended impeachment process," Summer explained. "It's probably a futile effort, given the rock-solid control that the Republicans have over the Senate who will be in charge of determining whether or not the president is convicted or acquitted."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax cuts are failing spectacularly as the GOP’s predictions go down in flames

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

"A treasury secretary who can't count needs to be held accountable."

That was the message progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness (AFT) directed at Steve Mnuchin Friday, marking the two-year anniversary of the treasury secretary's claim that the GOP's 2017 tax cuts would slash the U.S. budget deficit "by a trillion dollars."

AFT pointed out in a statement that the deficit has soared in the two years since passage of the tax legislation. CNN reported earlier this month that the deficit topped a trillion dollars during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2019.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s desperate efforts to clear his name blow up in his face

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Even if you ignore the fact that he had to quickly cancel plans to appear at a Kremlin-sponsored conference on Friday, Rudy Giuliani is having an objectively terrible day.

All week, Giuliani has been frantically trying to clear himself of any accusations of wrongdoing in the unfolding Ukraine scandal. The matter exploded this week and triggered a reinvigorated push for impeachment focused on Giluani and President Donald Trump's combined efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, as documented in a White House phone call memo. Separately, Giuliani has been quite open about his efforts on Trump's behalf, admitting that he has been "meddling" in an investigation to promote his client's interests.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image