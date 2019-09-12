Winery quickly changes its tune after facing a backlash for denying service to same-sex couples

Dezanea Reyes and her fiancée Alex Biddle hoped to get married at Viaggio Winery in Lodi, California. But when they tried to book the venue, they got a disturbing response from the owner, reports KCRA.
“While Viaggio Winery welcomes your business, we have never hosted a same-sex marriage,” the owner, Teri Lawrence, told them in an email. He added that he has “a very strong personal religious belief regarding marriage, which is for marriage to be between heterosexual couples only.”
Reyes posted about her experience to Facebook, drawing the attention of LA comedian Nikki Levy. Levy reached out to the winery and got the same response.
A public backlash ensued, prompting the owner to apologize in a statement announcing a shift in policy. “Viaggio Winery welcomes all couples, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, to our winery and wedding venue, including all wedding ceremonies.
“At the end of the day, love is love,” Reyes said. “I’m hoping for the best for (Viaggio) and in a way I hope this opens their eyes that they should be open to other people.”
The Supreme Court has yet to definitely establish whether businesses have the right to refuse customers on religious grounds. In June, they sent a case back to a lower court involving a cake shop in Portland, Oregon, that refused to make a cake for a gay wedding. Just this Wednesday a Washington florist petitioned the Court to consider her case again after she refused to make a floral arrangement for a gay couple.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.