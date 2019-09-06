Woody Allen: ‘It doesn’t matter if my movie isn’t released in the United States’
Now aged 83, Woody Allen is one of America’s most prolific directors. For over 60 years now, he has released nearly one film a year, including several masterpieces. His latest feature, “A Rainy Day in New York”, is opening the Deauville American Film Festival in the French resort this Friday. He sat down to talk with FRANCE 24’s Vincent Roux.
Woody Allen is back with “A Rainy Day in New York”, which tells the story of a young couple visiting the Big Apple for a weekend. But the film may never be released in the United States because of allegations of child molestation by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, which came back into the spotlight with the #MeToo movement.
“To me, it doesn’t matter … The movie’s being released all over the world. If people enjoy the movie, I think it will eventually be released in the United States,” Allen told FRANCE 24.
The View erupts after Meghan McCain rants about birth control and eugenics
Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly fact-checked Meghan McCain's analysis on "The View" of Sen. Bernie Sanders' remarks about population control in light of climate change.
The Democratic presidential candidate agreed that family planning was a key feature in addressing climate catastrophe, and McCain backed her friend S.E. Cupp's assessment of the remarks as an endorsement of eugenics.
"Population growth is on the decline," McCain said. "The world's population is projected to nearly stop growing by the end of the century -- and in all clarity, I think people know this, but S.E. Cupp is one of my closest friends, and I agree with that. We were actually texting each other when this moment happened in the climate change debate."
Trump promises ‘phenomenal’ health plan — what might that mean?
While many Capitol Hill Republicans want to avoid a repeat of the Affordable Care Act repeal debate, President Donald Trump keeps promising a health plan that will be “phenomenal” and make the GOP “the party of health care.”
Last month, Medicare chief Seema Verma said, “We’re actively engaged in conversations” on what to do. Earlier in August, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway indicated an announcement might come this month.
Trump administration launches investigation into carmakers’ deal with California against White House wishes
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department has opened up anti-trust investigations against four major automakers who have made a deal with California on emissions controls opposed by President Donald Trump.
The report states that Justice Department lawyers are seeking to determine if Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG violated federal competition laws after making the deal with California that go beyond what the Trump White House desires.