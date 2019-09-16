‘WTF is he wearing?’ Sean Spicer viciously mocked after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ salsa debut

The new season of Dancing with the Stars” introduced an eager and smiling Sean Spicer during it’s Monday season opener. The former spokesperson for President Donald Trump came out on stage with a neon green ruffled shirt tucked into white pants. He appeared to pump his fists in the air as he took the stage.

When it was Spicer’s turn to dance, he managed to perform far better than his lies in the White House briefing room. After so much experience tap-dancing around issues, it was assumed Spicer would do well, but like many political leaders, he struggled to find the rhythm.

“You were off-beat most of the dance,” one judge explained. “But you had fun!”

Ironically, he danced the Salsa along to Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”

“What were you doing there?” asked of the judges when Spice had finished his dance. “It’s like you were being attacked by a swarm of wasps.”

Luckily for Spicer, however, the judge found it “strangely entertaining.” The comment is remarkably similar to the way freakshows were described.

Spicer ultimately ended up with a score of 12 out of 30, beating Lamar Odom, who scored an 11.

Watch the video below:

You can see the comments from the web below:

I get the instinct to make fun of Sean Spicer for looking ridiculous on DWTS, but that’s the whole reason he’s going on. He’s playing a clown for laughs because he’d rather be seen as a clown than a fascist. It’s his rehab campaign. Don’t help rehab fascists. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer: “Going from being a spokesperson for a clown, to being an actual clown is a fairly seamless transition.” #DTWS pic.twitter.com/2aPL9aA46W — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

SNL, please bring Melissa McCarthy back for a Spicer/DWTS spoof pic.twitter.com/6xlyGQXdgB — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) September 17, 2019

"even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons" -Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/WVRWuR98Es — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) September 17, 2019

We live in a simulation and the simulation is glitching. Here’s former White House spokesman Sean Spicer. pic.twitter.com/KYoXxLpXUY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 17, 2019

Remember when everyone was freaking out about Spicer’s suit being too big and necktie too askew? pic.twitter.com/VmsIOuw6rs — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) September 17, 2019

I was just flipping channels and thought I saw this. Then thought: no, there’s no way. It couldn’t be. And yet, here we are. I don’t remember which day Sean Spicer wore this top during a press briefing. https://t.co/q9YtUcdxXk — David Common (@davidcommon) September 17, 2019

Flashback. December 2016, a bar in West Palm Beach, Florida. Spicer: 'We're going to shake things up in the WH press corps. You guys have had it too easy. Things are going to change.' Journalist: 'I dunno Sean, administrations come and go.' https://t.co/lTqi7C1lbK — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) September 17, 2019

Yashar, amen! Sean Spicer lied to the nation non-stop. He should be totally shunned instead of getting paid to dance. — Thor (@Hutchinson17Tim) September 17, 2019

sean spicer can and should eat a bag of dog shit. fuck whomstever decided to put his ass on TV again — collin duddy (@LoboExplosivo) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer:

A Lying Dork who Can't dance to save his soul. https://t.co/Fz0fBrgv6I — Deborah Chapman (@Debeprettything) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer owes Melissa McCarthy immense gratitude. The only reason he's a "star" is cus she made his absurd antics funny. — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) September 17, 2019