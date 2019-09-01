‘Yeah right’: Ex-CNN host calls BS on Texas governor saying he’s ‘tired of the dying’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot announced in a press conference Sunday that he is tired of people dying in mass shootings, but at least one former CNN host called him out for being disingenuous.

“I’m tired of the dying,” said Abbott, reacting to the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas this weekend. “The status quo in Texas is unacceptable, and action is needed.”

Abbott said it on the day that a slew of new laws in Texas took effect, allowing more guns in more places.

According to Politico, HB 1143 “prevents public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools from regulating how licensed individuals store their firearms or ammunition in their vehicle on a school parking lot.” While HB 1387 “removes limitations on the number of faculty and staff that can be designated as armed school marshals per campus. Previously, there could only be one marshal per 200 students or one marshal per school building.”

SB 535 clarifies under the law that places of religious worship are the same as other private properties, and if they want to ban guns, they have to give notice. Previously, however, all churches, mosques, and synagogues were already off-limits.

HB 1177 is one of the worst laws, allowing all Texans to carry firearms without any license for one week after a declared state disaster. It’s a law that sounds more like it’s preparing for the zombie apocalypse than the impact of a hurricane or drought.

HB 302 helped stop any lease agreement from saying that landlords couldn’t restrict tenants and their guests from having guns.

HB 2363 gave more freedoms to foster homes who want to have firearms.

HB 121 defends “License to Carry holders who trespass in a space prohibiting guns — as long as the holder promptly leaves the property after being asked.”

When she saw Abbot’s comments in a tweet, CNN weekday host Carol Costello’s response was, “Yeah. Right,” calling into question the genuine interest in Abbott to care enough about the “dying” to actually do anything to stop it.